Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Damasas I, Pope (305-384). Feast Day: 11Dec
Damasas reigned as pope from 366-384 and was called “an incomparable man” by St. Jerome. Of Spanish descent, Damasus was probably born in Rome. There he became a deacon of St. Laurence Church, where his father served as a priest.
Damasas labored to increase the prestige of the Holy See even as he enforced Emperor Valentinian’s edict of 370 controlling gifts to prelates. He opposed the Arians and Apollinarians, adherents of two heresies of the era, sending legates to the Council of Constantinople in 381, where the Arians were condemned. It was during Damasus’ pontificate that Emperor Theodosius I in the East and Emperor Gratian in the West decreed Christianity the official religion of the empire in 380 and were united in their efforts against the Arians.
A scholar, Pope Damasus I published the “Canon of the Sacred Scriptures” and authenticated the books of the Bible as decreed by a council of Rome in 374. He was St. Jerome’s patron, and he requested that Jerome begin his translation and commentaries on the Bible, resulting in the Vulgate (first Latin translation of the Bible).
Damasas’ papacy was filled with heresies and political strife. He worked with St. Basil in the Eastern Church to enforce the documents of the Council of Nicaea in Antioch, which at the time was divided between two bishops. He was also a productive laborer, working alongside St. Jerome in the Latin Vulgate translation of the Gospels, building a number of churches in Rome, restoring the catacombs, and refurbishing older places of worship. He wrote a treatise on virginity and poems on the Roman martyrs and popes. He’s buried in one of the churches he built in Rome, St. Lorenzo in Damaso.
The history of the papacy and the Church is inextricable mixed with the personal biography of Damasus. In a troubled and pivotal period of Church history, he stands forth as a zealous defender of the faith who knew when to be progressive and when to entrench.
Damasus makes us aware of two qualities of good leadership: alertness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit and service. His struggles are a reminder that Jesus Christ never promised his ‘rock’ protection from hurricane winds nor his followers’ immunity from difficulties. His only guarantee is final victory in heaven, spending eternity with Him.
Bibliography:
Bunson, Matthew and Margaret Bunson. “Encyclopedia of Saints-Second Edition.” Indiana: Our Sunday Visitor, 2014.
Foley, Leonard, O.F.M., and Pat McCloskey, O.F.M. “Saint of the Day-Updated and Expanded.” Cincinnati: Franciscan Media, 2013.
Trigilio, Rev. John, Ph.D, Th.D, and Rev. Kenneth Brighenti, Ph.D. “Saints for Dummies.” Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Publishing, 2010.
