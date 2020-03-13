Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

St. Patrick, Bishop, Evangelist
(389-461).
Feast Day: 17Mar.
Patrick, patron saint of Ireland is one of the most beloved of all saints. Magonius Sucatus Patricius, son of a deacon, was a Roman citizen, born on his father’s farm beside the sea in the Roman province of Britain. Unfortunately, the farm was pillaged by pirates who carried off the sixteen-year-old Patrick as a slave to northern Ireland, where he tended his master’s pigs. He spent his days praying, and so he grew both in closeness to God and in Christian maturity. Aided by divine voices and miracles, after six years he escaped and returned to his family. But Patrick had fallen in love with the Irish, and sensed that he should return to them.
Patrick was convinced that he had a divine commission to establish the Church in Ireland. He spent twenty-one years preparing himself for that formidable task. At two monasteries in Franc, Lérins, and Auxerre, Patrick mastered the spiritual disciplines and acquired practical construction skills. He wanted to follow up his evangelization by building churches for his converts. Patrick was ordained a deacon by St. Amator and was later consecrated bishop by St. Germain. He set about the evangelization of Ireland, which had been ruled with absolute power by a number of minor kings.
In 432, when Patrick returned to Ireland as a bishop, he proceeded in his efforts strategically, first winning protection from rulers by directly confronting the Druids, the pagan priests. Then he traversed the island, making thousands of converts. Everywhere he equipped his new Christian communities with church buildings and liturgical vessels.
Patrick accomplished his evangelistic mission in the face of daily mortal dangers. A powerful king was set to ambush Patrick and his comrades, but miraculously they became invisible to their pursuers. All the king saw was some deer passing by and voices chanting “Christ be in me…” Thus, the prayer is sometimes called the “Deer Cry.” Saint Patrick is also remembered as having rid Ireland of venomous reptiles, but some have regarded this as an allegorical way of expressing his triumph over paganism.
In twenty-nine years, Saint Patrick had transformed Ireland, replacing an ancient paganism with a vibrant Christian church. His two primary achievements were the promotion of native clergy and the careful integration of the Christian faith with native Irish-Celtic culture. He founded monasteries, which became centers of learning and sources of the native Irish clergy and he used a simple, sincere, biblical style of preaching that won both hearts and minds.
