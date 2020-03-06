Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Casimir, King (1458-1483). Feast Day: 04Mar.
Casimir, born of kings, was the third eldest child of King Casimir IV and Elizabeth of Austria—daughter of Emperor Albert II. He was in line (third among thirteen children) to be a king himself. In childhood Casimir became devoted to God through the influence of his tutor, John Duglosz. He refused to play the royal role, instead wearing plain clothes and sleeping on the floor and spent much time in prayer.
When nobles in Hungary became dissatisfied with their king, they prevailed upon Casimir’s father, the king of Poland, to send his son to take over the country. Casimir obeyed his father, as many young men over the centuries have obeyed their government. The army he was supposed to lead was clearly outnumbered by the “enemy”; some of his troops were deserting because they were not paid.
At the advice of his officers, Casimir decided to return home. His father was irked at the failure of his plans, and confined his fifteen-year-old son for three months. During his imprisonment, Casimir’s faith, asceticism, and devotion to God blossomed. The exile strengthened Casimir’s resolve to adhere to his spiritual calling. The lad made up his mind never again to become involved in the wars of his day, and no amount of persuasion could change his mind. He returned to prayer and study, maintaining his decision to remain celibate even under pressure to marry the emperor’s daughter. He reigned briefly as king of Poland during his father’s absence. He died of tuberculosis at twenty-three while visiting Lithuania, of which he was in addition Grand Duke.
Casimir also had a great love of the Mother of God; in particular he loved the great Marian Latin hymn, “Omni die dic Mariae” (translated, not literally, as “Daily, daily, sing to Mary”). He asked that a copy of it be buried with him.
For many years, a more modern Poland and Lithuania faded into the gray prison on the other side of the Iron Curtain. Despite repression, the Poles and Lithuanians remained firm in the faith which has become synonymous with their name. Their youthful patron, Casimir reminds us: Peace is not won by war; sometimes a comfortable peace is not even won by virtue, but Christ’s peace can penetrate every government repression of religion.
