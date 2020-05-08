Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of Saints for today

Saint Pancras of Rome, Martyr (D. 304). Feast Day: 12May.
The legendary Acts make Pancras, about whom we have little information, a Phrygian orphan brought by his uncle to Rome. Both were converted to Christianity and Pancras suffered as a martyr at the early age of 14 during the persecution of Christians by Diocletian. Pancras was buried in a cemetery that later was named after him. Gregory the Great dedicated a monastery at Rome to him and Augustine of Canterbury named the first church he erected after Pancras.
Pancras appears in the Martyrology of Bede, in the OE Martyrology, and in most English calendars including the Sarum. In about 500 AD, Pope St. Symmachus built a church in Rome over the tomb of St. Pancras. Miracles in his name were claimed at the site. Six ancient churches in England were dedicated to Pancras, including one in North London, from which the cemetery and the railway station take their name.
These facts make it easier to believe that the boy did exist, and that once upon a time his bravery and the circumstances of his death were well known. Despite the obscurity of this saint’s history, his life and death are cherished in Church memory. Details fall away or are mixed with legend. But a single, powerful fact remains: He died for Jesus Christ, and in his days, his heroism sent a wave of inspiration through the Early Church.
“They will seize and persecute you; they will hand you over to the synagogues and to prisons, and they will have you led before kings and governors because of my name. It will lead to your giving testimony. Remember, you are not to prepare your defense beforehand, for I myself shall give you wisdom in speaking that all your adversaries will be powerless to resist or refuse” — (Luke 21:12-15).
BIBLIOGRAPHY:
Creighton-Jobe, Rev. Ronald, et al. “The Complete Illustrated History of Catholicism and the Catholic Saints.” Wigston, Leicestershire: Anness Publishing, 2011.
Farmer, David. “Oxford Dictionary of Saints.” New York: Oxford University Press, 2011.
Foley, Leonard, O.F.M., and Pat McCloskey, O.F.M. “Saint of the Day-Updated and Expanded.” Cincinnati: Franciscan Media, 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.