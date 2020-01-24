Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Thomas Aquinas, Priest, Doctor of the Church (1225-1274). Feast Day: 28Jan.
Thomas Aquinas, one of the greatest theologians and philosophers in the history of the Church, was born at Roccasecca, Italy, to a noble Italian family. He devoted himself to the study of theology and once he had become a master, he held teaching positions in theology for the rest of his life.
Thomas’ vocation was sidelined for a time when he was kidnapped and imprisoned by his father, who didn’t want his son to join the Dominican Order. He preferred that Thomas enter the Benedictine Order, which was well established and had possibilities of promotion to abbot. Thomas, however, wanted to become a Dominican, a new religious community. This familial tumult did nothing to destroy his vocation, however, and he eventually took his vows as a Dominican and studied at the University of Paris.
In his early days at the university, he was often misunderstood and called “dumb ox” by his classmates because they didn’t recognize his real intellectual genius. Yet one of his teachers, St. Albert the Great, believed that Thomas Aquinas would become one of the greatest teachers of the Church. So profound are his writings that Thomas is often called the “angelic doctor,” implying the heavenly wisdom he possessed.
Ranked with St. Paul and St. Augustine as a preeminent Christian theologian, Thomas was responsible for synthesizing Aristotelian thought with Christian dogma and for rendering theology into science. He is especially known for harmonizing reason and faith, while maintaining a precise distinction between the two: reason was helpful in discovering the existence of God but was insufficient as a certain guide for human action; revelation, reached by faith, was necessary for the discovery of higher truths revealed by divine assent. Thomas often exhorted his students to “never deny, seldom affirm, always distinguish.” That was his way of disarming the rhetorical arguments and the irrational emotionalism often involved when people debate important issues.
Thomas’ Aristotelianism is obvious in his insistence that God reveals himself to us through images and likenesses. Scripture is figurative and metaphorical, which is a concession to what is easily grasped by the human mind. The creator makes himself known through his creation first of all, and then through the Book, whose inspired writings that come to us from the Chosen People. In Christ himself, there is the ultimate concession to our mode of knowing: God becomes man, he walks among us and speaks to us and shows us the way to salvation. And he speaks in parables and stories so that we can be led on from the obvious to the mystery beyond. The sacraments of the Church are also seen as making the spiritual palpable: outward signs of inward grace.
The massive body of theology that Thomas formulated came to be called Thomism and is considered the crowning achievement of Scholasticism. His writings encompass virtually the whole of Christian doctrine, covering theology, philosophy, and Scripture. His most famous work was the “Summa Theologiae,” the foremost exposition on the Christian faith. Intended to be a simple manual for students, it proved the most complex and enlightened treatise on theology ever attempted.
At the young age of 49 and after being increasingly ill and exhausted from his incessant labors, Thomas collapsed and died at the Cistercian monastery of Fossanova, Italy, after setting out on a journey to participate in the Council of Lyons. He was canonized by Pope John XXII in 1323 and is known as Doctor Angelicus and Doctor Communis in honor of his enormous contributions to the Catholic teachings.
Thomas is also noted for composing prayers and music for the Mass of Corpus Christi, a feast celebrating the tradition and belief in the body and blood of Jesus Christ and his Real Presence in the Eucharist and a feast that commemorates a Eucharistic miracle in Orvieto, Italy.
In liturgical art, Thomas is depicted as a Dominican with a sun on his chest (a symbol of sacred learning), and holding a book or a church. The book represents his extensive writings and the church represents the foundation of Catholic theology he helped establish by his precise philosophical method.
