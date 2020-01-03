Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Solemnity of Mary, The Holy Mother
of God.
Feast Day: 1Jan
The most important and widely revered saint in the Christian canon, the Blessed Virgin Mary is celebrated on the first day of the year, known formally as the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God. In 1969 the General Roman Calendar assigned this day as hers alone. The precise title “Mother of God” goes back at least to the third or fourth century. In the Greek form Theotokos (God-bearer), it became the touchstone of the Church’s teaching about the Incarnation.
The solemnity of the Mother of God, which now coincides with the octave-day of Christmas and the beginning of the new year, was probably assigned this day because of the influence of the Byzantine Church. In the encyclical “Marialis Cultus” (1974) Pope Paul VI states: “This celebration, assigned to January 1 in conformity with the ancient liturgy of the city of Rome, is meant to commemorate the part played by Mary in this mystery of salvation. It is meant also to exalt the singular dignity which this mystery brings to the ‘holy Mother…through whom we were found worthy… to receive the Author of life.’
One particular dogmatic issue regarding Mary was debated at the Second Council of Ephesus in 449: if Jesus Christ is an indivisible part of the Holy Trinity, should Mary not therefore be acclaimed as the Mother of God? Nestorius believed not, but was overruled. At the end of this particular session, crowds of people marched through the streets shouting: “Praised be the Theotokos!” The tradition reaches to our own day. In its chapter on Mary’s role in the Church, Vatican II’s Dogmatic Constitution on the Church calls Mary “Mother of God” twelve times.
For the Orthodox churches, Mary became Theotokos; for the West, the Mother of God. The Blessed Virgin Mary remains the most accessible, approachable, and beloved of all the saints.
“Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word.”—The Blessed Virgin Mary, upon the Annunciation of Christ (Luke 1.38)
Bibliography:
Foley, Leonard, O.F.M., and Pat McCloskey, O.F.M. “Saint of the Day-Updated and Expanded.” Cincinnati: Franciscan Media, 2013.
Heritage, Andrew, ed. “The Book of Saints: A Day-By-Day Illustrated Encyclopedia.” San Francisco: Weldonowen, 2012.
Lodi, Enzo. “Saints of the Roman Calendar-Updated and Revised Edition.” New York: Alba House, 2012.
