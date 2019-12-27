Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint John, Apostle and Evangelist
(First Century).
Feast Day: 27Dec
John, along with James the Great (his brother), and Peter, was part of Jesus’ inner circle and ultimately became his apostles. Among these, John seems to have enjoyed the greatest intimacy with Christ. According to biblical account, John was the son of Zebedee, a fisherman from Bethsaida, and of Salome who later served Jesus (Mk 1:20; Mt 15:40; 27:56). John had been a disciple of John the Baptist (Jn 1:39), and then he followed Christ.
It is God who calls; human beings then answer. The vocation of John and his brother James is stated very simply in the Gospels, along with that of Peter and his brother Andrew: Jesus called them; they answered and followed. The absoluteness of their response is indicated by the account. James and John “were in a boat, with their father Zebedee, mending their nets. He called them, and immediately they left their boat and their father and followed him” (Matthew 4:21b-22). For the three former fishermen—Peter, James and John—that faith was to be rewarded by a special friendship with Jesus.
It appeared that Jesus wanted John with him at significant moments. He invited John, for example, to be with him for the raising of Jairus’s daughter and for his Transfiguration. Christ sent John along with Peter to arrange for his final Passover, and at the supper allowed John to recline against him. Jesus allowed John to witness his agony in the garden. And John was the only one of the Twelve who followed Jesus all the way to the cross. Jesus saw him there and made him responsible to care for his mother, Mary. After Mary Magdalene told the Twelve Apostles that Jesus was risen, John was the first to arrive at the tomb, to realize what had happened, and to believe Jesus had truly risen from the dead.
After the martyrdom of Peter and Paul, John went to be with the church at Ephesus. Tradition says that during the persecution by Emperor Domitian, John was taken to Rome, where he miraculously escaped execution. He was exiled to Patmos for a short time, where he wrote the Book of Revelation. In AD 96, he returned to Ephesus.
The Apostle John is traditionally considered the author of the Fourth Gospel, three New Testament letters and the Book of Revelation. His Gospel is a very personal account. He sees the glorious and divine Jesus already in the incidents of his mortal life. At the Last Supper, John’s Jesus speaks as if he were already in heaven. It is the Gospel of Jesus’ glory.
John had profound theological insights that scaled the heights, but the heart of his message was simple, practical, and suited to the trenches of daily Christian living. When John was too feeble to preach, he used to be carried into the assembly at Ephesus where he always said the same thing: “My little children, love one another.” When asked why, he said: “Because it is the Word of the Lord and if you keep it you do enough.” Because of the depth of his Gospel, John is usually thought of as the eagle of theology, soaring in high regions that other writers did not enter. He died at Ephesus in 100 and was the only one of Twelve Apostles to die of natural causes.
