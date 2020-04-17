Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Member of the Roman Catholic Church
Alphege was important in the 10th-century monastic revival for the encouragement he gave to the pioneers Dunstan and Ethelwold, whom he ordained priests on the same day. Archbishop and “the First Martyr of Canterbury,” he became a monk in the Deerhurst Monastery in Gloucester, England, asking after a few years to become a hermit. He received permission for this vocation and returned to a small hut near Somerset, England. In 984, Alphege assumed the role of abbot of the abbey of Bath, founded by St. Dunstan and by his own efforts. Many of his disciples from Somerset joined him at Bath. In that same year, Alphege succeeded Ethelwold as bishop of Winchester. He served there for two decades, famed for his care of the poor and for his own austere life. King Ethelred II, also known as Ethelred the Unready, sent him in 994 to mediate with invading Danes. The Danish chieftain converted to Christianity as a result of his meetings with Alphege, although he and the other chief demanded tribute from the Anglo-Saxons of the region. The chieftains vowed never to lead their troops against Britain again.
In 1005, Alphege was named archbishop of Canterbury. He returned to England during a repeat of Danish terror only to be captured by the Danes pillaging the southern regions. The Danes besieged Canterbury and took Alphege captive along with many other prominent citizens. The others were released on the payment of ransom, but when an exorbitant sum was demanded for the release of Alphege, he forbade his people to pay. In retaliation he was brutally murdered, hit with an ax, and then beaten to death.
Alphege was afterward revered as a martyr as well as a national hero. A later archbishop of Canterbury, Lanfranc, came to question whether, given the circumstances of his death, the sainted Alphege should be properly be regarded as a martyr. But he was satisfied by the answer of his protégé, St. Anselm, who said that to die for justice was martyrdom indeed.
“Then he was captive who had been the head of the English race and of Christendom. There was misery to be seen where bliss had been before in that unhappy city whence came to us first Christendom and happiness in the sight of God and man.” —Anglo-Saxon Chronicle
BIBLIOGRAPHY:
Bunson, Matthew and Margaret Bunson. “Encyclopedia of Saints-Second Edition.” Indiana: Our Sunday Visitor, 2014.
Ellsberg, Robert. “Blessed Among Us: Day by Day with Saintly Witnesses.” Collegeville, MN: Liturgical Press, 2016.
Farmer, David. “Oxford Dictionary of Saints.” New York: Oxford University Press, 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.