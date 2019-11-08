Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Bishop of Ireland, the son of Sechnaa, the psalm singer of St, Patrick. Sechnan was a chief in Meath, Ireland, converted by St. Patrick. Benignus became a disciple of St. Patrick and succeeded him as the chief bishop of Ireland. He converted the Irish to Catholicism in Counties: Clare, Kerry, and Connaught. Benignus served as the superior of an abbey at Drumlease, erected by St. Patrick.
Benignus was an Irish chieftain in that part of Ireland which is now County Meath. He was baptized by St. Patrick, and became his favorite disciple and his coadjutor in the See of Armagh (450). His gentle and lovable disposition suggested the name Benen, which has been Latinized as Benignus. He followed his master, St. Patrick in all his travels, and assisted him in his missionary labors, giving most valuable assistance in the formation of choral services. From his musical acquirements he was known as “Patrick’s psalm-singer,” and he drew thousands of souls to Christ by his sweet voice.
Benignus is said not only to have assisted in compiling the great Irish code of Laws, or Senchus Mor, but also to have contributed materials for the “Psalter of Cashel,” and the “Book of Rights.” His family may have belonged to the bardic order. As Benignus had been trained by Patrick in sacred learning from his youth and was well versed in the language and learning of his native land, he was appointed secretary to the Commission of Nine, which a few years before had been directed to compile the Brehon Laws.
Benignus was present at the famous synod which passed the canon recognizing “the See of the Apostle Peter” as the final court of appeal in difficult cases, which canon is to be found in the Book of Armagh. Benignus resigned his coadjutorship in 467 and died at the close of the same year.
