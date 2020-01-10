Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

The Baptism Of The Lord. Feast Day: 12Jan.
The Baptism of the Lord is the feast day commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. Originally the baptism of Christ was celebrated on Epiphany, which commemorates the coming of the Magi. Over time in the West, however, the celebration of the Baptism of the Lord came to be commemorated as a distinct feast from Epiphany.
In the Roman rite, the Baptism of the Lord was originally one of three Gospel events marked by the feast of the Epiphany. Long after the visit of the Magi had in the West overshadowed other elements commemorated in the Epiphany, Pope Pius XII instituted in 1955 a separate liturgical commemoration of the Baptism. In fact, the Tridentine Calendar has no feast of the Baptism of the Lord. In his revision of the calendar, Pope Saint John XXIII kept the “Commemoration of the Baptism of our Lord Jesus Christ.” A mere 14 years after the institution of the feast, Pope Saint Paul VI set its date as the first Sunday after 6 January. Additionally, Pope Saint John Paul II initiated a custom whereby on this feast day the Pope baptizes babies in the Sistine Chapel.
The Feast of the Baptism of the Lord marks the official end of the Christmas season. It’s also an annual occasion for many to ask, “Why was Jesus baptized?” After all, he is the sinless, divine Son of God, and the baptism that John the Baptist administered was “a baptism of repentance for the forgiveness of sins” (Mark 1:4).
Christian baptism is of course greater than John’s baptism, even as Jesus himself is far greater than John (Matt. 3:14, John 3:30). Christian baptism not only forgives sins, but infuses the life of God into the soul, making us God’s children. And the origin of this sacrament is Jesus’ own baptism. Jesus had no need to be cleansed by the waters of baptism, for he had no sins to be washed away. Rather, he sanctified the waters by his descent into them.
The liturgical year, based upon the events of Jesus Christ’s life and readings from the sacred Scriptures, is an important way to continually reflect upon and live out the mysteries of our salvation in Jesus Christ. Catholics understand that time is one of God’s greatest gifts, and seek ways to consecrate time to God. The Catholic Church sets aside special times within the liturgical year to offer God praise and worship and to commemorate his mighty works and those people who have been powerful instruments of his work in the world.
In the Christmas season, as we commemorate the Word made flesh among us, we can also reflect on our own personal spiritual renewal, recalling our pilgrimage of faith over the past years. Each Christmas season, as we remember and celebrate the story of Jesus’ birth and the beginning of our redemption, may we do so with a fresh spirit of confidence in what we proclaim and a renewed spirit of solidarity, not only with our local church but also with the entire Body of Christ, the Church universal that also struggles with the challenge to be continually and constantly renewed in Jesus Christ.
Lastly, the baptism of the Lord reminds us, of course, of our own baptism. The Church teaches that baptism not only lets us participate in Jesus’ victory over sin and death, but calls us to our own personal holiness and apostolate (sharing our faith). When you boil it all down, this is the essence of how we fulfill our baptismal mandate to become saints.
