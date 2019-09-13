Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint John Chrysostom, Archbishop & Doctor of the Church (347-407). Feast Day: 13Sept
Born the son of an army officer at Antioch, John was brought up by his widowed mother and received the best education which Antioch could offer, both in oratory and law. One of Christianity’s great theologians, he studied law under the famous pagan orator Libanius and theology under Diodore of Tarsus, head of the much-respected Catechetical School of Alexandria.
From 373 he became a monk in a mountain community not far from the city and nearly ruined his health through austerities and the damp conditions of his cave hermitage. He returned to Antioch in 381, was ordained deacon, and served the local church until his ordination as priest in 386. He then became the bishop’s special assistant, particularly for the temporal care and the spiritual instruction of the numerous Christian poor of the city.
History has given Saint John the nickname “Chrysostom” or “Golden-mouthed,” because he was an unusually gifted speaker. Like Archbishop Fulton Sheen, a twentieth-century “Chrysostom,” John employed secular wisdom to reinvigorate the faith of Christians and attract people to Christ. He earned his reputation as one of Christianity’s most outstanding pastors, preachers, and expositors of the faith. His sermons were important in furthering the cause of peace and understanding. He wielded significant influence throughout the fourth-century Roman Empire. He delivered extensive series of sermons using his skill as an exegete to help people apply biblical teaching correctly. John’s constant theme was God’s inexhaustible mercy. His sermons ranged from the Gospels to personal conversion and the moral reformation of society. He delivered eighty-eight sermons alone on the Gospel of St. John.
In 397, Emperor Arcadius had John appointed patriarch of Constantinople largely because of his fame as a preacher. Immediately he set out to renew the church. Starting with himself, he cut his personal expenses, giving his savings to the poor. He imposed strict discipline on the clergy and called for the moral reform of the imperial court and the people. By his zeal and eloquence St. John tamed many sinners, converting, moreover many idolaters and heretics.
Because of his preaching John’s efforts made him many enemies. He aroused the hostility of the imperial court, including Empress Eudoxia, who resented his condemnation of the frivolous behavior of women at court. Twice she conspired to have him banished. He was exiled, first to Cucusus in Armenia and then to Pontus where he was killed by enforced travel in bad weather, on foot and in spite of repeated pleas of exhaustion. He died en route at the little town of Comana, saying: “Glory be to God for everything. Amen.” St. John Chrysostom is honored as the Doctor of the Eucharist for his eloquent witness to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.
