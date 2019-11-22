Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Columban, Abbot (543-615). Feast Day: 23Nov
Columban was born of a noble family. Before becoming a monk, he was well educated in the Bible, the Latin Fathers, and pagan classical authors. According to his biographer, Columban became a monk, completely against his mother’s wishes and through following the advice of a woman hermit after severe carnal temptation.
In about 590, Columban was ordained a priest, and he and twelve companions undertook a mission to Gaul (modern France). The group founded monasteries at Annegray, Luxeuil, and Fontaine after spending time in Brittany and England. The Celtic culture of these foundations led to difficulties in time, especially when Columban denounced King Thierry II of Burgundy in 610 for keeping concubines. Columban and his monks were exiled that year.
On the way home to Ireland, Columban and the group were shipwrecked. They were given the protection of King Clotaire II and King Theodebert II at Metz, in France. The monks began to evangelize the Alamanni people around Lake Constance (modern Germany and Switzerland).
Columban’s principal writings are letters, a Rule, a Penitential, and several poems, among which a boating-song is perhaps the most famous. Columban’s Rule, although influential, was too severe for many, especially in its harsh insistence on corporal punishment, and was largely superseded by the Rule of St. Benedict. But for his example, inspiration, and pioneering achievements he is generally reckoned to be the greatest of Ireland’s many apostles to the Continent of Europe.
“For we are the disciples of Saints Peter and Paul and all the disciples who by the Holy Spirit wrote the divine canon. No one of us has been a heretic, no one a Jew, no one a schismatic… the Catholic faith is maintained unchanged.”—Columban’s letter defending his orthodoxy to Pope Boniface IV, (613).
