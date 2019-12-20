Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Advent Season: The four weeks leading up to the
nativity of Jesus Christ
Advent (from, “ad-venire” in Latin or “to come to”), is a season of the liturgical year observed in many Christian churches as a time of expectant waiting and preparation that directs our hearts and minds to Christ’s second coming at the end of time and also to the anniversary of the Lord’s birth on Christmas.
The term adopted from Latin adventus “coming; arrival,” translating Greek parousia. In the New Testament, this is the term used for the Second Coming of Christ. Thus, the season of Advent in the Christian calendar anticipates the “coming of Christ” from three different perspectives: the physical nativity in Bethlehem, the reception of Christ in the heart of the believer, and the eschatological Second Coming.
In the Roman Rite of the Catholic Church, the Western Rite of the Orthodox Church, and in the Anglican, Lutheran, Moravian, Presbyterian, and Methodist calendars, Advent commences on the fourth Sunday before Christmas. The New Year in the Church begins with the season of Advent — a time to help us prepare for Christmas, when we celebrate the fulfillment of our longing for the Savior with the birth of Jesus.
Advent as a season has evolved throughout history. What began as a liturgical season focused mainly on repentance now embodies joyful preparation for Christmas. Though the precise beginning of the celebration of Advent isn’t known, there are writings from as early as the 5th century that mention the season of Advent.
Practices associated with Advent include keeping an Advent calendar, lighting an Advent wreath, and praying an Advent daily devotional. Each Sunday during Advent a candle is lit on the Advent wreath. Advent devotions remind us of the reason for the season, Jesus Christ.
Bibliography:
“Advent”. Wikipedia. Online: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advent
“The Meaning of Advent”. The National Shrine of Saint Jude. Online: https://shrineofstjude.org/learn/catholic-history/what-is-advent/
“Advent Season”. United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Online: http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/advent/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.