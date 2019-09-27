Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Lawrence Ruiz & Companions, Martyrs (1600-1637).
Feast Day: 28Sept.
Lawrence (Lorenzo) was born in Manila, the Philippines. He was of a Chinese father and a Filipino mother, both Christians. He learned Chinese and Tagalog from them and Spanish from the Dominicans whom he served as altar boy and sacristan. He became a professional calligrapher, transcribing documents in beautiful penmanship. He was a full member of the Confraternity of the Holy Rosary under Dominican auspices. He married and had two sons and a daughter.
His life took an abrupt turn when he was accused of murder. Nothing further is known except the statement of two Dominicans that “he was sought by the authorities on account of a homicide to which he was present or which was attributed to him.”
At that time, three Dominican priests were about to sail to Japan in spite of a violent persecution of Christians there. With them was a Japanese priest and a layman who had leprosy. Lawrence, having taken asylum with them, was allowed to accompany them. But only when they were at sea did he learn that they were going to Japan.
They landed at Okinawa. Lawrence could have gone on to Taiwan, but “I decided to stay with the Fathers, because the Spaniards would hang me there.” In Japan they were soon found out, arrested, and taken to Nagasaki. They were subjected to an unspeakable kind of torture: After huge quantities of water were forced down their throats, they were made to lie down. Long boards were placed on their stomachs and guards then stepped on the ends of the boards, forcing the water to spurt violently from mouth, nose, and ears.
The superior, Antonio, died after some days. Both the Japanese priest and the leper broke under torture, which included the insertion of bamboo needles under their fingernails. But both were brought back to courage by their companions.
Eventually, they were all put to death by being hanged upside down in pits. Boards fitted with semicircular holes were fitted around their waists and stones put on top to increase the pressure. They were tightly bound, to slow circulation and prevent a speedy death. They hung for three days. By that time Lawrence and the leper were dead. The Dominican priests, still alive, were beheaded. When the news of their martyrdom reached Manila, a solemn “Te Deum” was sung in the church of Santo Domingo.
In 1987, Saint Pope John Paul II canonized these martyrs and ten others, Asians and Europeans, men and women, who spread the faith in the Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. Lawrence Ruiz is the first canonized Filipino martyr.
When government officials asked, “If we grant you life, will you renounce your faith?” Lawrence responded: “That I will never do, because I am a Christian, and I shall die for God, and for him I will give many thousands of lives if I had them. And so, do with me as you please.”
