Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Sharbel Makhluf, Monk & Hermit (1828-1898). Feast Day: 24Jul
Sharbel Makhluf, a Lebanese, or Maronite, Catholic monk, was orphaned in early childhood and was brought up by an uncle. Sharbel was among the most remarkable saints of the 19th century. He joined the Monastery of Our Lady of Lebanon at age 23, and became a priest at age 31. His embrace of poverty and humility was as striking as his reverence of the Holy Eucharist. He early developed the habit of rising at midnight to contemplate the Blessed Sacrament. Only after 11 hours of such contemplation would he feel sufficiently spiritually purified to celebrate Mass.
In 1875, he left the monastery and spent the rest of his life as a hermit living in a purpose-built hose owned by the monastery. He quickly gained a reputation for extreme sanctity. Hermits generally take a vow of silence and live alone in small buildings known as hermitages. They generally come together for work, meals, and prayer, but live alone in an effort to solidify their relationship with God. During Father Charbel’s solitude, he practiced extreme penances of fasting and wearing a hair shirt to further discipline his body and make him even freer to love and worship God. His reputation for holiness increased, and people began to seek him out for prayers and blessings.
He died after suffering a fatal stroke while celebrating Mass and clutching the Eucharist. His tremendous love of the Holy Eucharist was apparent in that the host had to be physically removed from his hands after the stroke. When he was buried, a bright light shone from his grave for more than 45 days. He was buried at St. Maron, with a large number of miracles attributed to him, and his grave rapidly attracting Muslims as well as Christians.
In 1950, he was found to be incorruptible. A blood-like oil was said to trickle from his body. His exhumation in 1950 sparked a proliferation of new miracles. Between April and August alone that year, 350 miracles were claimed to have occurred at his grave, 20 of them to Muslims. His veneration continues to thrive.
Bibliography
Farmer, David. “Oxford Dictionary of Saints.” New York: Oxford University Press, 2011.
Heritage, Andrew, ed. “The Book of Saints: A Day-By-Day Illustrated Encyclopedia.” San Francisco: Weldonowen, 2012.
Trigilio, Rev. John, Ph.D, Th.D, and Rev. Kenneth Brighenti, Ph.D. “Saints for Dummies.” Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Publishing, 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.