Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Servant of God Vincent Capodanno, Priest (1929-1967). Feast Day: 04Sept
“Servant of God” is a term used for individuals by various religions for people believed to be pious in the faith’s tradition. In the Catholic Church, it designates an individual who is being investigated by the Church for possible canonization as a saint.
Nicknamed the “Grunt Padre,” Vincent Capodanno was born on Feb. 13, 1929 in Staten Island, New York. He was the tenth and youngest child of Italian immigrants. He entered the Maryknoll religious order in 1949 and was ordained a priest June 14, 1957.
Father Capodanno’s first assignment as a missionary was in 1959 with aboriginal Taiwanese in the mountains of Taiwan, where he served in a parish and later in a school. After six years, he returned to the United States for leave and then was assigned to a Maryknoll school in Hong Kong. As the American military presence escalated in Vietnam, he requested to serve as a military chaplain with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was sent to Vietnam during Holy Week of 1966 and requested an extension to his tour of duty when it was up.
On Sept. 4, 1967, at 4:30 a.m., during Operation Swift in the Thang Binh District of the Que Son Valley, elements of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines encountered a large North Vietnamese Army (NVA) unit of approximately 2,500 men near the village of Dong Son. The outnumbered and disorganized Company D of the 1st Battalion was in need of reinforcements. By 9:14 am, 26 Marines were confirmed dead, and two rifle companies from the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines were committed to the battle. At 9:25 am, the commander of 1st Battalion requested further reinforcements.
When he heard that two platoons of M Company from his battalion were taking casualties and about to be overrun by the enemy, Father Capodanno went among the wounded and dying Marines, helping them and giving last rites. He was wounded in the hand, arms, and legs and refused medical care so that the medical supplies could go to the other inured soldiers. Father Capodanno rushed about 15 yards to reach a wounded corpsman in the direct line of fire of a North Vietnamese machine gunner. Both he and the soldier were shot and killed.
Two artists have chosen to commemorate Father Capodanno’s heroic final moments: an oil painting by Douglas Rosa is displayed at the Chaplain School in Newport, RI, and a bronze statue by Antonio Pierotti stands at Ft. Wadsworth, Staten Island. The painting depicts the priest’s struggle to rescue the dying corpsman while the sculpture reveals a calm and prayerful chaplain administering to the Marine. Another dramatic representation of the priest, a modern sculpture, is situated in Gaeta, Italy’s town square which is also named for Father Capodanno. More recently Lewis Williams, an iconographer, reveals the priest in his military uniform holding a prayer book, a premonition of his total sacrifice for God and country.
Father Capodanno was named “Servant of God” on May 21, 2006. His cause for sainthood is currently being pursued by the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.
Bibliography
“Father Capodanno Biography.” Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA. https://www.milarch.org/father-capodanno-bio/
“Servant of God Vincent Capodanno”. The Catholic Sun, Saints. (August 2019, 5).
“Vincent R. Capodanno”. Wikipedia, Online: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vincent_R._Capodanno
