Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Robert Bellarmine, Bishop, Doctor of the Church (1542-1621).
Feast Day: 17Sept.
Born at Montepulciano, Italy, of a noble family, Robert Bellarmine entered the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in 1560. He studied at the Roman College, at Padua, and finally at Louvain. Ordained to the priesthood in 1570, he remained as a professor at Louvain for seven years. For reasons of health he returned to teach theology at the Roman College (now the Pontifical Gregorian University), where he spent twelve years. In 1588 he became spiritual director at the Roman College and among his clients was St. Aloysius Gonzaga. In spite of his reluctance, Robert was named a cardinal in 1599; next he was named Archbishop of Capua where he was an exemplary pastor for three years.
Robert taught himself both Greek and Hebrew, languages that would serve him well in translating the Sacred Scriptures. He is most noted for composing four volumes on the Christian faith, “Disputations on the Controversies,” which were used in seminaries and schools of theology for more than 300 years. He was also a member of the commission for the revision of the Latin Vulgate and wrote the preface for that edition. He was so highly esteemed that he became the theologian for Pope Clement VIII, at whose request Robert composed two catechisms and it is said that these two catechisms were translated more frequently than any other book except the Bible and the “Imitation of Christ.”
In 1616 he imposed silence on Galileo advising the astronomer that he should teach his scientific conclusions as hypothesis until proven as fact. In 1621 he retired to the Jesuit novitiate of St. Andrew near the Quirinale (a historic building in Rome, Italy). There he died, after reverently reciting the Creed and receiving the blessing of Pope Gregory XV. It was the feast of the Stigmata of St. Francis, which he had promoted as a feast for the universal Church. His body lies in the church of St. Ignatius in Rome, next to that of St. Aloysius Gonzaga.
Robert Bellarmine put his tremendous intellect to practical purposes. He lived during the sixteenth-century Counter-Reformation, when the Catholic Church tried to reclaim the souls it had recently lost to Luther, Calvin, and other leaders of the Protestant revolt while clearing away the abuses and scandals that had gotten the Catholic Church into trouble in the first place.
Bellarmine found that Catholics with a meager understanding of their faith were often easy targets for Protestant preachers. To correct the prevailing ignorance, he wrote two handbooks: One was a short volume for children explaining the basics of Catholicism in an easy-to-understand way; the second was a guide for catechism teachers to help them better understand their faith and show them how to present it to young people compellingly. He tested his methods by serving as a catechism teacher in Rome and instructing Jesuit novices.
Bellarmine’s fundamental principle sounds simple, but it required hard work. If one understands the basis of Catholic doctrine—drawn from the Bible and the writings of the early Church Fathers—one will be able to defend it.
“If you are wise, then know that you have been created for the glory of God and your own eternal salvation. This is your goal; this is the center of your life; this is the treasure of your heart. If you reach this goal, you will find happiness. If you fail to reach it, you will find misery.” –St. Robert Bellarmine, from a treatise On the Ascent of the Mind to God.
Bibliography:
Craughwell, Thomas J. “This Saint Will Change Your Life.” Philadelphia: Quirk Books, 2007.
Lodi, Enzo. “Saints of the Roman Calendar-Updated and Revised Edition.” New York: Alba House, 2012.
Trigilio, Rev. John, Ph.D., Th.D., and Rev. Kenneth Brighenti, Ph.D. “Saints for Dummies.” Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Publishing, 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.