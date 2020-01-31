Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Blaise, Bishop & Martyr (D. 316). Feast Day: 03Feb
We know more about the devotion to Saint Blaise by Christians around the world than we know about the saint himself. The Germans and Slavs hold him in special honor and for decades, many United States Catholics have sought the annual (February 3) Saint Blaise blessing for their throats.
Biographical details are very scarce and therefore legend has embellished his life with many prodigious events that made him one of the most popular saints from the Middle Ages. According to the “Acts of Saint Blaise” (written four hundred years after his death), Blaise was a good bishop, working hard to encourage the spiritual and physical health of his people. Although the Edict of Toleration (311), granting freedom of worship in the Roman Empire, was already five years old, persecution still raged in Armenia. It is said that during the persecution of the Christians by Licinius (320-324), the governor, Agricolaus, of Cappadocia imprisoned the saintly bishop in a cave outside Sebaste and that wild beasts came to Blaise to be cured.
One day a group of hunters seeking wild animals for the amphitheater stumbled upon Blaise’s cave. They were first surprised and then frightened. The bishop was kneeling in prayer surrounded by patiently waiting wolves, lions and bears. As the hunters hauled Blaise off to prison, the legend has it; a mother came with her young son who had a fish bone lodged in his throat, the bishop saved the lad with a prayer and the sign of the cross. The governor of Cappadocia tried to persuade Blaise to sacrifice to pagan idols. The first time Blaise refused he was beaten. The next refusal he was suspended from a tree and his flesh torn with iron combs or rakes. Finally, he was beheaded.
Four centuries give ample opportunity for fiction to creep in with fact. Who can be sure how accurate Blaise’s biographer was? But biographical details are not essential. Blaise is seen as one more example of the power those have who give themselves entirely to Jesus Christ. As Jesus told his apostles at the Last Supper, “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask for whatever you want and it will be done for you” (John 15:7). With faith, we can follow the lead of the Church in asking for Blaise’s protection.
Saint Blaise is venerated as a patron of those suffering from diseases of the throat. In many churches of the Latin rite, two blessed candles are tied or held together in the form of a Saint Andrew’s cross (X) and applied to the throat as the priest pronounces a special invocation to Saint Blaise to protect the individual against diseases of the throat. If Saint Blaise is invoked as a powerful intercessor for the health of the body, it is because he was a martyr for the Church; he gave witness to the sufferings of Christ. As a bishop, he also, like Saint Peter, heard the words of Christ: “Feed my sheep,” meaning, sacrifice yourself for my sheep. The relevance of this feast can be found in the fact that it falls in the middle of winter, as if to remind us that there is no redemption or healing of the body that is not reflected through sacrifice.
“Through the intercession of Saint Blaise, bishop and martyr, may God deliver you from ailments of the throat and from every other evil. In the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” (Blessing of Saint Blaise).
