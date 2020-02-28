Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Ash Wednesday, First Day of Lent: 26Feb2020
Ash Wednesday is named from the custom of signing the foreheads of the faithful with blessed ashes. Ash Wednesday officially begins Lent and the Easter season. Its date depends on the date of Easter. In the early Church, public penitents were liturgically admitted to begin their penance on this day. And when this fell into disuse, from the eighth to the tenth centuries, the general penance of the whole community took place. This was symbolized by the imposition of ashes on the heads of the clergy and the laity alike.
On Ash Wednesday, priests smear the forehead of penitents with ash (made by burning the palms used in the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebration) in the shape of a cross, saying “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” (Genesis 3:19), a reminder to those who have reveled in the excesses of Mardi Gras. This custom of placing ashes on the heads of people and, originally, the wearing of sackcloth is an ancient penitential practice common among the Hebrew people (Jonah 3:5-9; Jeremiah 6:26, 25:34; Matthew 11:21). In the Old Testament, Job expresses penitence to God with the words, “Therefore I despise myself and repent in dust and ashes” (Job 42:6). At first this ritual of ashes, along with its original scriptural meaning, was not directly connected with the beginning of Lent. As early as the 300s, it was adopted by local churches as part of their practice of temporarily excommunicating or expelling into exile, public sinners from the community.
By the 7th century, this custom had expanded in some churches into a public Ash Wednesday ritual. Penitents who declared serious sins were exiled from society for the 40 days of Lent; this custom is the genesis of the word “quarantine.” Furthermore, the ashes were not smeared in a cross but sprinkled on the heads of the sinners. Over time, a public display of humility and penitence by the mark of the ashen cross became widespread.
During the Middle Ages, emphasis was placed on personal rather than public sin. Sinners first confessed their sins privately. Then they were presented to the bishop and publicly enrolled in the ranks of penitents in preparation for absolution on Holy Thursday. As a result, traditions of Ash Wednesday in a mitigated form were adopted by all adult members of the parish. Traditions similar to those in today’s parishes were observed throughout the church by the 11th century. In recent years an alternate formula for the imposition of ashes emphasizes a more positive aspect of Lent: “Turn away from sin and be faithful to the gospel” (see Mark 1:15).
