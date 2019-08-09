Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Lawrence, Deacon and Martyr (D. 258).
Feast Day: 10Aug
In the early church, the deacons of Rome were responsible for looking after the Church’s goods and for giving alms to the poor. Lawrence was one of seven deacons under Pope St. Sixtus II serving the Church in the third century, protecting the goods and property.
In 257 Emperor Valerian issued an edict against Christians, forbidding them to assemble and requiring them to participate in pagan rites. In August 258, Valerian ordered all bishops, priests, and deacons killed. Pope Sixtus defied the order and assembled his followers in the Catacomb of Praetextatus (on the Appian Way across from the Catacomb of St. Callistus). He and several church officials were beheaded.
Just prior to his execution, Sixtus had told Lawrence he would follow him to a martyr’s death in a few days. Upon this news, Lawrence sold the sacred vessels in his keeping and gave all the money in his charge to the widows, the poor, and the sick of the city. When a prefect from Rome came looking for the Church’s riches, Lawrence presented him with the elderly, needy, and sick, indicating that they were the only true treasure of the Church. The enraged prefect ordered Lawrence to be executed by slow death over a gridiron. He was stripped and tied to an iron bed over a fire. His flesh roasted little by little and gave off a sweet smell. He was surrounded by a beautiful light. After a long time, he said to the judge, “Let my body be turned; one side is broiled enough.” When his body was turned, he said, “It is cooked enough; you may eat.” Lawrence prayed for the conversion of Rome, and then died.
His death was said to have put an end to idolatry in the city, and very soon the power of his prayers had converted all the inhabitants to Christianity. His story was told by saints and eminent writers such as Ambrose, Jerome, Augustine, and Prudentius, and Lawrence’s veneration became most popular in Spain and North Africa. He became one of the most famous of the Roman martyrs, and miracles were ascribed to his intercession. Constantine built the first church to his memory on the site of his burial, that is now St. Lawrence-outside-the-Walls Church, the fifth patriarchal basilica of Rome.
For many years, a small quantity of Lawrence’s blood, kept in a reliquary, would liquefy for eight days every August. Vast artistic representation also makes Lawrence one of the most venerated of all the martyrs.
