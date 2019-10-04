Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Saint Francis of
Assisi, Franciscan
Religious Order Founder (1181-1226).
Feast Day: 04Oct
Francis is unique among the saints, not only because he received the stigmata, but especially because of his likeness to Christ in his lifestyle and apostolate. Born at Assisi, Italy, the son of a wealthy wool dyer, Francesco Bernardone spent a somewhat turbulent and adventurous youth, taking part in the war between Assisi and Perugia. After a mysterious dream he returned to Assisi where, in the church of St. Damian, he heard three times the invitation from the crucifix to repair the Church, which was falling into ruins. As a result, at the age of 25 Francis renounced his patrimony and in the presence of the bishop and others, he stripped himself naked and of all his possessions and consecrated himself to God.
Francis began a new life, trying to imitate Christ and the apostles. He donned the garb of a penitent and led a rather secluded life. Finally, after hearing the passage from the gospel that describes the mission of the apostles (Lk 9:3-5), Francis realized that his vocation was that of an itinerant preacher.
At a time when heresies abounded, crusades failed, and the struggle for power between the Holy Roman Empire and the Papacy intensified, the poor and humble follower of the gospel, Francis of Assisi, offered an alternative way of Christian living. He had no home, no money. He begged for food, slept indoors if someone offered him shelter for the night, slept outdoors if no such offer was forthcoming. He preached wherever he could draw a crowd. Soon other men joined him.
Francis and his companions preached the gospel to people of every condition. He famously tamed a wolf and preached to the birds—symbolic, perhaps, of his concern to remove all causes of strife from people’s lives and to preach the unadorned gospel everywhere. Humility enabled Francis to celebrate the birth of the Incarnate Word that he heard, preached, and lived throughout his life.
Francis and his friars preached the gospel of salvation, but Francis also recognized the need for periods of solitude and prayer. In 1212 he founded the cloistered Franciscan nuns with the assistance of Clare of Assisi. His introduction of the Nativity scene into popular devotion, with its emphasis on the poverty, humility and innocence of the Holy Infant, has been incorporated into the traditional celebration of Christmas. His spirituality was eminently Christ-centered, whether it focused on Christ in Bethlehem or Christ on the cross of Calvary. To this day the Franciscans are the custodians of the devotion known as the “Stations of the Cross.”
In the last phase of his life (1224-1226), almost blind and suffering from various physical afflictions, Francis received the marks of Christ’s wounds known as the stigmata, the closest possible mark of his self-identification with the suffering Christ. However one seeks to explain their origin, the wounds were physically there: they bled, and they hurt, and they were clearly visible despite Francis’ attempts to keep them hidden. (He is the first recorded stigmatic in history).
St. Francis’ movement, with its First, Second, and Third Orders and some eighty separate but affiliated Congregations has spread worldwide and always been one of the Church’s great missionary spearheads. Additionally, Assisi has recently become a major focus for ecumenical pilgrimages to pray for world peace. The apostolic zeal of St. Francis of Assisi should stimulate us to re-evangelize the Christians of our day. Moreover, his insistence on poverty should prompt modern Christians to place less emphasis on wealth and to live more simply.
Words from St. Francis: “I have been all things unholy. If God can work through me, he can work through anyone.” “Preach the Gospel at all times and when necessary use words.”
“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”
Bibliography:
Armstrong, Hellmann, and William J. Short, O.F.M., eds. “The Francis Trilogy of Thomas of Celano.” New York: New City Press, 2004.
Burns, Paul. “Butler’s Saint for the Day.” Collegeville: Liturgical Press, 2007.
Craughwell, Thomas J. “Saints Preserved-An Encyclopedia of Relics.” New York, NY: Image Books, 2011.
Lodi, Enzo. “Saints of the Roman Calendar-Updated and Revised Edition.” New York: Alba House, 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.