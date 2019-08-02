Faith and inspiration: Encyclopedia of saints for today

Our Lady of the Snows, (Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major). Feast Day: 05Aug.
Pope Liberius was inspired to build a basilica when the Virgin Mary appeared to him, his friends and the Roman patrician John and his wife, a wealthy couple that pledged their fortune to the Mother of God. In a dream, Mother Mary asked that a church be built in her honor on the site on the Esquiline hill where snow would fall on August 5, 358, a hot midsummer night. In the presence of many Romans, the Pope traced the outline of the church in the snow, and the first basilica built on that spot was called Our Lady of the Snows. The legend was long celebrated by releasing a shower of white rose petals from the basilica’s dome every August 5.
The current basilica, better known today as St. Mary Major, is the result of centuries of rebuilding on the original site. First raised at the order of Pope Liberius, the basilica was rebuilt by Pope Sixtus III shortly after the Council of Ephesus affirmed Mary’s title as Mother of God in 431. Rededicated at that time to the Mother of God, St. Mary Major is the largest church in the world honoring God through Mary.
Standing atop one of Rome’s seven hills, the Esquiline, it has survived many restorations without losing its character as an early Roman basilica. Its interior retains three naves divided by colonnades in the style of Constantine’s era. Fifth-century mosaics on its walls testify to its antiquity. St. Mary Major is one of the four Roman basilicas known as patriarchal cathedrals in memory of the first centers of the Church.
“From the earliest times the Blessed Virgin is honored under the title of Mother of God, in whose protection the faithful take refuge together in prayer in all their perils and needs. Accordingly, following the Council of Ephesus, there was a remarkable growth in the cult of the People of God towards Mary, in veneration and love, in invocation and imitation” (Dogmatic Constitution on the Church, 66).
