Walking in the Footsteps of Saints in Italy: Personal Pilgrimage
Once again, I am blessed to have had the opportunity last week, to travel to Italy with my cousin, also a devoted Catholic. We wanted to walk in the footsteps of some of the many saints that lie in their final resting places in Italy. In the days leading up to our departure, I found myself becoming excited in the prospect of spending time in the presence and spirit of several saints located throughout Italy.
Our base was Rome, staying very near St. Peter’s Square and the Vatican, the mecca of Catholicism. We ventured out from there on a few cross-country journeys. On the first full day of our pilgrimage, the goal was to attend Pope Francis’ audience in St. Peter’s Square. We arrived three hours early for the special occasion. Finding no place to sit and wait in between the concrete barriers partitioning pilgrims within St. Peter’s Square, we chose to follow a crowd flowing up a ramp, through security, and finally the doors of St. Peter’s Basilica. The pilgrims seemed to be on a mission, and we wanted to be a part of where ever they were marching to. Once we entered the basilica, it soon seemed apparent that what the people were parading to was a Holy Mass that was about to begin. Yet, this was no any Mass, this was to be a special Mass. You could feel the excitement in the air as the faithful held their cell phones high, waiting, anticipating the arrival of a very special Mass celebrant, the Pope! We were going to be part of a Papal Mass, “World Mission Day Mass.”
You had to have tickets to get into the area marked off in front of the main altar, it was extremely crowded. We kept moving forward until we found our way to an area that had just opened behind the altar where pilgrims were beginning to file in. Our excitement grew as we realized we were placed approximately 25 yards behind the main altar, in full vision of the Holy Father, Pope Francis celebrating this special Mass. What a blessed event to kick off our week-long pilgrimage.
From there we ventured around Rome and to a few small towns in northern and southern Italy, chasing by trains and rental car, the locations and final resting places of St. Benedict & his twin sister St. Scholastica, (Monte Cassino Abbey), St. Mark the Apostle, (Venice), St. Francis & St. Clare, (Assisi), & St. Rita, (Cascia). Yet always returning to Rome where buried within St. Peter’s Basilica, many prominent saints (St. Peter, Pope St. John Paul II, Pope Saint John XXIII), and about 100 of the 265 deceased popes.
Our pilgrimage of walking in the saints’ footsteps was graced with many spiritual blessings. At each amazing shrine of the saints, we felt the presence of their spirit. We prayed for our churches & families; we prayed for the saints’ intercessions. It was a blessed time of prayer, spiritual reflection, & inspiration. We will return some day, and the next footsteps to walk in is our Lord, Jesus Christ’s in Jerusalem. Until the next pilgrimage… “PAX” (in the Christian Church, the kissing of a tablet by all participants at a Mass depicting the Crucifixion or other sacred object; the kiss of peace).
