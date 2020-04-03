Saint Julie Billiart Religious Order Foundress (1751-1816). Feast Day: 08Apr.
Julie Billiart was born to a peasant family in Picardy, France. By the time she was seven she was teaching the catechism to other small children of the town. At fourteen she took a vow of chastity and devoted herself to works of mercy and the religious instruction of her poor neighbors. Thus far, her religious vocation progressed along fairly typical lines. Her life took an unexpected turn, however, when a strange malady left her virtually paralyzed. Confined to her bed and unable to move her limbs she still found ways to maintain her evangelical witness. Gradually, she acquired considerable influence and spiritual authority in her town.
During the French Revolution she got into trouble for harboring illegal priests and had to be smuggled out of her house and go into hiding. When her persecutors pursued her, she exclaimed, “Dear Lord, will you not find me a corner in paradise, since there is no room for me on earth?”
Eventually, however, it became safe for her to resume catechetical work, and with the support of her confessor she undertook the foundation of a new congregation, the Institute of Notre Dame, devoted to the Christian education of the poor and the training of religious teachers. The work prospered, and many women were attracted to her community. In 1804, Mother Julie was miraculously freed from her mysterious illness. After twenty-two years as an invalid she was suddenly able to walk again.
Her newfound mobility was heavily taxed in the expansion and consolidation of the Institute. She made as many as 120 journeys on behalf of her mission. Fifteen new convents were established during her lifetime, including the motherhouse in Namur. On her deathbed, as a Religious Sister read to her from “The Imitation of Christ,” she put her finger on the page and said, “That is the part you must read.” The passage read: “If thou carry the cross willingly, it will carry thee, and bring thee to thy desired end, to that place where there will be no end.” Julie Billiart died at the age of sixty-five and was canonized a saint in 1969.
“However severe God’s guidance may seem to us at times, it’s always the guidance of a Father who is infinitely good, wise and kind. He leads us to our goal by different paths. And after all, my dear good friend, let’s be honest—Isn’t it true that we tend to spoil the work of grace in us? So it’s to our advantage to experience the withdrawal of grace and abandonment by God. Then we must act as little children do in the dark—clasp the hand of father or mother and go where we are led.” —St. Julie Billiart
