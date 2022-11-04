How can I help? Many have asked this question, but they have not had a way or an opportunity to take action. Now, you can help the week of Nov. 13.
There are the benevolent organizations that one can give to, and you should do so as you are so led, but as far as a personal connection to those in need, it’s not always there.
We don’t have skin for skin as we read in Job. Our helping, of ourselves or others, is often too impersonal and routine. That’s what the Fast of Compassion tries to overcome.
For the last 10 years, we have called on the people of the White Mountains to put some skin into their help. When you fast on behalf of others, you offer a sincere, self sacrifice which results in a real connection to those in need.
The Fast is a community effort. The city of Show Low makes a proclamation each year to support the Fast, saying: “We urge all citizens of Show Low to come together for the annual Community Fast of Compassion for those in need.”
The city is joined by numerous organizations, businesses and churches. It’s something that everyone can do to help. The money from the meals fasted represents a genuine and heartfelt gift to those in need.
This year’s Fast will run from Nov. 13-19. You can fast one or two meals, more if you want, during the week and give the money saved to the Fast. Contributions can be given through:
Chase Bank, National Bank of Arizona and the Arizona Central Credit Union.
Just identify your gift as a Fast contribution.
Every donation goes directly toward helping others in this holiday season. There are no administrative costs, overhead or other expenses. Any costs are covered by individuals as personal contributions.
The funds raised are allotted to those who have direct contact with those in need. Past donation recipients include, school administrators (public and private), Salvation Army, VFW, Veterans Village, Christian Community Outreach, Living Hope Centers, The White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness, Elks Lodge, White Mountain Women’s Club, just to name a few. These institutions and persons are best able to get the funds to where they are needed.
Over these 10 years the Fast has received and distributed $220,000 in help to our neighbors in need. All giving stays here in our White Mountain community.
With these hard times, caused by COVID-19 and inflationary pressures, a larger number of senior individuals on fixed incomes and families with children are falling behind in rent, unable to keep up with utility bills, food expenses, and worse off are those who are homeless and becoming homeless. You can help by participating in the Community Fast of Compassion.
The Fast is a non-profit and your contributions are tax deductible. You can learn more about the Fast through our website.
Feel welcome to join in the Community Fast Celebration at the end of the week at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Show Low High School auditorium. It’s a joyful time of music, singing, testimonies about those helped and a special message.
