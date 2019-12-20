The public is invited to join the congregation of First Baptist Church, 700 N. Central in Show Low, for a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 24.
This time of reflection and celebration will feature special music, singing of traditional hymns and reading of scripture recounting the fulfillment of prophecy in the birth of the Messiah, Jesus Christ.
The church’s Feeding the Hungry ministry will not be serving its usual Tuesday meal, but will be serving a meal Thursday evening, between 5-6:30 p.m. for anyone who is hungry.
For additional information, check the church’s website, fbcshowlow.com, or call the church office at 928-537-4749.
