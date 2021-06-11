First Baptist Church in Pinetop will have its Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to noon from June 14-18.
Events will include classes, crafts, recreation, missions, music and snacks will be provided.
To register or for more information, call the church office at 928-367-0766.
