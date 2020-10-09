Tucked into the Sermon on the Mount” — that spiritually radical digest of Christian teachings — is a brief, surprising, and often over looked instruction.
Christ Jesus told his followers: “Whoever compels you to go one mile, go with him two” (Matthew 5:41).
During the time of Jesus’ ministry, the people of Israel lived under the heavy hand of a foreign power, the Roman Empire.
According to tradition, Roman law declared that when ordered, any local in occupied lands must carry the heavy pack of a roman solider one mile.
That indignity, and much worse, must have been hard for people to bear. Go two miles? Agree to carry a load that could weigh upwards of 65 pounds a mile more than legally required? What kind of justice is that?
A very different kind.
In Jesus’ teachings, mercy and kindness were to replace the ancient law of retribution in kind. Love, whatever the circumstances, was to be the measure of his true followers.
For Jesus, the love that reflected divine love, God, was active, transformative, blessed friends and enemies alike, and overturned the status quo.
Throughout his ministry, the Master repudiated hated, exposed selfishness and ego, healed every kind of sickness and forgave every sort of sin.
What made the second mile different from the first? It was freely offered.
But giving more than is legally required often raises a protest in the human mind, conditioned as it is by habitual self-interest and conventional materialism.
Going the extra mile is too altruistic, too inconvenient, too self-sacrificing, and ethically unnecessary, it argues. Yet Jesus’ teaching in this, and most everything, upends what the human mind thinks it knows.
Jesus taught his followers to ask, “what is God — divine love — asking of us?” Not, “what’s in this for me?” In other words, what blesses everyone?
From the first word of the Lord’s Prayer, which begins “Our Father,” to his second great commandment: love your neighbor as yourself, to his forgiveness of his enemies from the cross, Jesus taught that love, with it’s tenderness, inclusiveness, universality and self-sacrifice is the one transformative starting point for thought and action.
Selfless love redeems, uplifts, heals and protects. It deepens human character, diffuses tensions, relieves suffering, transforms society. For the sake of someone else, love goes the extra mile.
We’ve seen this unselfish love again and again during this pandemic and during the protests over systemic racial injustice.
People from every walk of life, from every faith and religious belief, and no religion at all, have acted in love above and beyond the legal requirements. They’ve closed their businesses or kept them open as essential. They’ve gone to work, or stayed home at tremendous cost to themselves and their families.
Giving new meaning to once dusty democratic ideals of civic virtue and the common good, they’ve found ways to aid the vulnerable, feed front — line workers, support local business and workers, and protect those who are being discriminated against.
Churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of religious devotion have found new ways to reach and minister to communities through online worship and services.
In my church, the Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science), the call to go the extra mile means many of these things and more.
Like many others, we feel the urgent call of these times to live the golden rule and treat others as we wish to be treated.
Our values include daily prayer for all humanity and to acknowledge our Christian and civic obligations to our neigh ors, communities and world. And we’re trying our best to fulfill them.
At the same time, we’re known as Christians who normally rely on spiritual means for healing, (though not as “faith healers” in the traditional sense). The public may naturally wonder what does that mean in the midst of a pandemic?
Well, we don’t feel that our usual commitment to Christian healing, or our much-cherished religious rights, can be harmed by respecting the concerns of society and being responsible citizens.
Most of the Christian Science churches in Arizona, which are democratically run, have suspended in-person services, and man have begun holding worship services online or by phone.
All of the churches are complying with governmental and public-health requirements and guidelines — and in many cases, going beyond them in the spirt of the extra mile.
Our worship and practice are rooted in the deeply held biblical conviction that God loves His entire creation — including everyone, everywhere — and that His love is always available to protect and heal. In this spirit, we turn to God for healing, not as a narrow “rejection” of medicine, as is often assumed, but out of experience, again and again, of His healing care.
But we aren’t dogmatic or proscriptive as a denomination. We try to respect individual rights of conscience and freedom of choice for our members and for everyone in society. And we deeply appreciate and respect the selflessness and humanitarian motives of health-care professionals on the front lines of this crisis.
We understand that religious rights are not absolute and must be balanced with the interests of the broader society. That’s why, in our normal effort to practice spiritual healing responsibly, we cooperate with quarantines, vaccination and other public-health requirements.
For us, it comes down to the redemptive, holy spirit behind Jesus’ teachings. As church founder Mary Baker Eddy wrote, “Nothing is worthy the name of religion save one lowly offering — love.”
We know we have a long way to go to fulfill this ideal. Genuine Christianity isn’t easy. But like so many others, we want to love enough to go beyond what’s required to what is ethical, good, spiritual and blesses all. Many, many people share this ideal and are working hard for it — for which we’re deeply grateful.
Diane R. Hanover is a lifelong Christian Scientist and a member of First Church of Christ. Scientist, Tucson, a lay church in which members elect “readers” from their own congregations to conduct services. She also serves a statewide appointment for the denomination as Christian Science Committee on Publication for Arizona.Following Christ Jesus through a time of crisis
