If it is unreasonable to place our spiritual destiny in the hands of theologians or religious leaders, what about the masses of people? Can millions and millions fail to recognize the truth, misjudge the divine Savior? First, they can fail because the prophecies predict that they will. The Scriptures indicate that our promised Redeemer will once again be rejected (Luke 17:25-30; John 16:11). This can happen only if the masses reject Him, for the majority prevails. Otherwise if the majority recognized Him, how could He be rejected?
Second, we are told that those who succeed in finding the Gate of the Kingdom are few in number (Luke 13:24; Matt. 7:13-14). Again such prophecies suggest that not only the masses can be wrong in their judgment of the divine Truth, but that they will be wrong. Consequently immediate acceptance or recognition of the new Revelation would only serve to disprove its validity, The fallacy of following the masses is quite evident. We follow the elusive majority, yet we are part of the majority who in turn follow us!
According to the divine Plan, everyone stands accountable to God for his acts or the choices he makes, and consequently in his testing of the divine Manifestation, he should refrain from relying on any one—his friends, pastor, priest, or parents—save his own pure conscience, a conscience dedicated to truth and fully dependent on divine Guidance. For the Scriptures warn:
So then everyone of us shall give account of himself to God. Romans 14:12
I will call you to account for your doings. Ezekiel 6:3 NEB
Therefore, if someone tries to excuse himself before the court of divine Judgment by saying: “I failed to search because I trusted the judgment of the majority, or I denied because of my friends, parents, or pastor, or I did not take the Claim seriously because I followed the example of the leaders.” Such an excuse will be utterly unacceptable. Bahá’u’lláh writes:If, in the Day when all the peoples of the earth will be gathered together, any man should, whilst standing in the presence of God, be asked: “Wherefore hast thou disbelieved in My Beauty and turned away from My Self,” and if such a man should reply and say: “Inasmuch as all men have erred, and none hath been found willing to turn his face to the Truth, I, too, following their example, have grievously failed to recognize the Beauty of the Eternal,” such a plea will, assuredly, be rejected. For the faith of no man can be conditioned by any one except himself.
For more information about the Bahá’í Faith, please go to www.bahai.org or call 1800-22-Unite ,or for books regarding Baha'i faith stop by Show low library.
