“I know that You can do all things, and that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.” Job 42:2
That God is at work, even in seemingly minute events of human affairs, is plainly evident to those willing to see. In 1801 a prominent Christian man named Thomas McClure moved his wife, their two sons, their four daughters and eleven-year old Elizabeth Ann Corrigan from the Nittany Valley to a sparse settlement a few miles south of Curwensville in west-central Pennsylvania. For reasons unknown Elizabeth had been indentured to the McClure family by her natural father David Corrigan. She earned her keep by doing chores for the McClure household.
One late afternoon in 1806, when Elizabeth was sixteen, Thomas asked her to retrieve a cow and some sheep that had strayed from the McClure’s land. Because the Pennsylvania forests in those days were full of wolves, it was important to get the animals in before dark.
But on that particular day, the animals had strayed further than normal. When Elizabeth finally found them, it was nearly dark and she was in an unfamiliar area. When the animals wanted to return home in a direction that Elizabeth thought was wrong, she tried to force them to go the way she thought was right. The animals broke away from her and found their way home on their own. Elizabeth did not.
When the animals returned without Elizabeth, Thomas became alarmed. Not only did wolves roam the forests, but hostile Indians also lived in the area. The whole community turned out and searched through the night. No Elizabeth. They searched all the next day. No Elizabeth.
On the evening after that first day, a desperate Thomas McClure tried a new tactic. He gathered all of the eligible young men from the area and gave them a challenge. “Any worthwhile young man who can retrieve her, might have her as a wife.”
For eighteen-year old Daniel McCracken, the offer was too good to pass up. The next
morning he packed enough food to last for three days and mounted his horse. With another horse tethered to trail behind, he set out in search of the damsel in distress.
That first terrifying night Elizabeth slept by a log. In the darkness she heard an animal nosing about and lay petrifyingly still. Was it a wolf or a bear? Finally, the animal departed without harming her. Morning could not come soon enough.
Hopelessly lost, she wandered the next two days all the way to the Susquehanna River. There in the middle of the river she saw a small island in the gathering twilight. She waded to it, having heard that wild animals did not like to wet their feet. There the lost, weary, hungry, frightened teen curled up to sleep, hoping and praying for a miracle.
Following a hunch, Daniel’s search took him to the Susquehanna River. Near Goose Island he came upon footprints in the sand by the river that pointed to the island. Crossing to it, he found the joy of his heart. They were ten miles from home. She had been missing for three days and three nights. He gave her some food he had brought with him, put her on his extra horse, and triumphantly brought her home.
Thomas McClure proved to be a man of his word. In 1807 Daniel and Elizabeth were married. They subsequently had seven children, six boys and one girl. Daniel lived until 1856. Elizabeth passed from this world sometime in 1864. They were my great-great-great-great grandparents. Had Daniel McCracken not found the lost child, you would not be reading this story. Neither would any of my posterity exist. But no purpose of God can be thwarted.
Robert Alan Ward is a veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. You can read more of his work at www.absorbingtales4u.com
