Forged from the wilderness

When I was a young man in the Air Force, a mentor of mine suggested that I read a book called “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” I had heard of the book. I’d read somewhere that early American school children were brought up on the Bible and on “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” I thought it must be a book about the progress the pilgrims made who landed at Plymouth Rock and gave us our first Thanksgiving.
I found the book at my base library and checked it out. Its’ very first paragraph captured me.
“As I walked through the wilderness of this world, I came to a place where there was a den. Inside, I lay down to sleep, and as I slept, I had a dream. In my dream I looked up and saw a man clothed in rags standing in a certain place with his face turned away from his home. He carried a book in his hand and a great burden on his back. As I watched, I saw him open the book and begin to read. And as he read, he wept and trembled.”
The den was a prison in Bedford, England from which the author, John Bunyan, wrote his book. The man in rags was reading the Bible. The burden on his back was the burden of sin he carried. But when he met Christ, the burden fell from him and he began his journey from the City of Destruction, which is this lost world and its systems, to the Celestial City of heaven through the course of his life.
Even though the book was written in 1675, I identified with the pilgrim, whose name was Christian, for we loved the same Jesus and read the same Bible. Along the path of life, he experienced the same victories and hardships that I was experiencing. No book other than the Bible has so impacted my life.
John Bunyan was born is 1628 in Elstow, England. His father was a tinker, a mender of broken household items, who taught his son the trade. John only had a limited education. When he was sixteen his mother died. He joined the Parliamentary Army, led by Oliver Cromwell, that was battling to overthrow the monarchy of King Charles the First. King Charles’ lost and he lost his head.
During his time in the army John Bunyan became a very profane man. Having been in the military myself, I know how young men can get when they’re away from home for the first time.
After the war John Bunyan married, had four children, and began to search for meaning in life. He found a church in Bedford, pastored by a man named John Gifford, who led him to Christ. As he grew in the faith he began to preach.
When he was thirty-two his first wife died. He then he married a woman named Elizabeth, who was only seventeen years old. She became the new mother of his four children, the oldest of whom was seven-year-old Mary, who was blind. Hence, she was called Blind Mary.
In 1658 Oliver Cromwell died and the monarchy was restored. Charles the Second, whose father had lost his head, became king of England. The Church of England was restored as the supreme church of the land. All English subjects were required to attend Church of England services every Sunday.
Believing the Church of England to be hopelessly corrupt, John Bunyan refused and continued to attend his own church and to preach throughout the surrounding area. The Church of England then declared that all preachers must obtain a license from them in order to preach and that they must preach only what the church prescribed. When John Bunyan refused, he was thrown into prison for twelve years.
He and Elizabeth had only been married for a brief time. Yet she stuck by his children and did everything in her power to free him from prison. While in prison John Bunyan wrote books and made shoe laces that could be sold to help support his family. During that time Blind Mary died, adding to his grief.
The laws were finally changed, granting more religious freedom, and Bunyan was released. But a few years later he was re-arrested and imprisoned again, this time for six months, during which time he wrote “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”
In 1688 Bunyan became sick and lay in bed in a delirium for four days with what was called “the sweating sickness.” Though not fully recovered, he then rode fifty miles south on horseback from Bedford to London, and then forty miles west to Reading to help a father and son resolve a dispute. On his return to London from Reading he was caught in a fierce storm and became deathly ill. He made it to his friends John and Rachel Strudwick’s house in London, but died there a few days later. “Take me, for I come to Thee,” were his last words. He was buried at a cemetery in London called Bunhill in the Fields.
Three years ago, I felt led of God to write a biography of John Bunyan and his wife Elizabeth. Thirteen months and a massive amount of research later I completed “Forged from the Wilderness.” He was one of the most sincere, genuine followers of Christ who ever lived. While writing the book I became convinced that much of his greatness spawned from the little-known Elizabeth, who stuck by him through their many tribulations.
Robert Alan Ward served in the United States Air Force before earning a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. A long career with the United Parcel Service followed. Now retired, he lives in Show Low with his wife Gisela. He is active in his church and loves to spend time with his grandchildren.
Website: www.absorbingtales4u.com
