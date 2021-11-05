We had our first “frost” for fall/winter of 2021 last month.
By previous years, it’s right on schedule. Time to shut down the automatic sprinkler system, roll up the garden hoses, harvest the last of our vegetable garden and lay in a wood supply.
Our first snow may have already come by the time this column is read. It usually arrives around Halloween, but parts of the Rocky Mountain area have already been whitened.
Celebrating the four seasons is part of the joy of living in the White Mountains of Arizona. As the trees turn colors and the earth settles into its winter sleep, we are reminded of the long-playing drama of life cycles on our planet. It’s really a God thing for if our planet was not tilted at 23.5 degrees and rotated in its wobbling orbit around the sun, there would be no seasons. Our planet would forever freeze in the extreme northern and Southern latitudes and burn hot at the equator. Likewise, there would be no ocean currents which are critical for all life on Earth.
So, I wonder about the seasons and all the other amazing factors around us. How can anyone believe that’s an accident, a random coming together of things?
God, whose intelligent design has ordained the laws of physics, and crafted a creation of order, says, “Before Me there was no God formed, and there will be none after Me...” (Isa.43.10c). “Turn to Me, and be saved, all the ends of the earth; For I Am God and there is no other” (Isa.45.22). Because of His love for us, and because of His great mercy, we have a planet of abundant life (John 3.16; 10.10). He created with purpose and forethought (Rev.4.11). He has predestined all things to a good end through His Son Jesus Christ (Ephes.1.11-13).
So, the frost settles on our land, and we say, “Oh, it’s cold.” It may cause us to be despondent, even depressed. Yet, with the winter comes a much needed rest for the creation, and there’s the natural cleansing of the land. The microbes and pests that appear in the spring are killed and reduced.
I look forward to bundling up and bringing in the wood; I look forward to shoveling out my driveway, and I look forward to being thankful again for a roof over my head, even if it’s frosted.
Cosmos
There’s a crisis in cosmology. OK, so what? Well, cosmologists study the marcro universe and seek to understand how it works. This knowledge is important to everything else that we do on planet Earth.
Cosmos is a Greek word meaning order, or universe. It’s also used in the New Testament to translate world. (1 Jn.2.15-17).
There are two cosmologies: The one is scientific, and it looks at the world as a materialistic reality. The other is religious, and it sees all things as created by God. The crisis is occurring in scientific cosmology where there are two contrary theories about the state of the universe. Each of these theories is coming off of what’s called The Hubble Constant, after the famous astronomer Edwin Hubble, who calculated the expansion rate of the universe (1924).
Our universe (cosmos) is expanding. The question is at what rate? That’s where the crisis is. There is no crisis in religious cosmology because this view is based on the God of creation and the Genesis record. Of course, the scientific community scoffs at “Religious Cosmology.” Why? Because they are materialists, who reject the God hypothesis.
But God, created in the beginning (Gen.1.1). God said “let there be,” and it was so (Gen.3-28). We know from the Word of God, the Bible, that “in the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1.1). “For by Him all things were created, both in the heavens and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things have been created by Him and for Him” (Col.1.16).
That’s religious cosmology, but more so, it’s Christian Cosmology because the Word of creation is Christ Jesus our Savior. The rude details of the cosmos, like it’s expansion rate, are not important in Christian Cosmology. Should they be? Is it arrogant of believers to trust God at His Word without delving deeper into the mysteries of space time? Not really.
Paul writes to Timothy, “...always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth” (2 Tim.3.7). So it is with scientific cosmology; it is so caught up in the research that it never comes to peace in the magnificent order and design of the cosmos that we already know.
