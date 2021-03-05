One of the most instructive expressions in English language reminds us to “walk away from the trees to see the forest.” That is precisely what the knowledge of God does. Much pain and suffering comes not from what happens to us, but from what we allow to happen to us. Our attitude is the looking glass through which we see and judge the events of our life. The knowledge of God serves a similar purpose. It is the binocular that extends our vision from here and now to eternity. It dissolves the little drop of our identity—the “I” and the “me”— in the infinite ocean of God’s creation. Apart or away from that ocean, we become a lonely drop, and live and act as if we are that ocean!
Our connection to God transforms our perception of reality. It infuses the little drop of our ego with this message: “Sure you are facing this tragedy or trouble, but turn your eyes heavenward. Look beyond the rain and the drifting clouds. The sun never stops shining. There is more to life than meets the eye. For now, be patient—and accept and even cherish—the inevitable. There is a reason for everything that happens, even if you do not know that reason.”
How often we have wished for something which did not come true. And then later we thanked God that it did not! Thus as the expression implies, we tend to see only the trees. The knowledge of God elevates our perspective and allows us to gain a glimpse of the forest. That change of view makes all the difference. It dissolves the disappointments of daily living in the vast ocean of the knowledge of our everlasting and splendid destiny. It adds a new dimension to our life—a deep sense of meaning and purpose. We can survive without having access to that dimension, but at a heavy cost: failing to enjoy a life of abundance, as destined for us by our Creator.
Few people have been as intimately bound with the spiritual dimension of life and experienced its blessings and wonders as did King David:
Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God. It is He who made us, and we are His; we are His people, the sheep of His pasture. Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise; give thanks to Him and praise His name. For the Lord is good and His love endures forever; His faithfulness continues through all generations. Psalms 100:1-5 NIV
Come, let us sing for joy to the Lord…Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song. For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods. In his hand are the depths of the earth, and the mountain peaks belong to him. The sea is his, for he made it, and his hands formed the dry land. Come, let us bow down in worship, let us kneel before the Lord our Maker; for he is our God and we are the people of his pasture, the flock under his care. Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts… Psalms 95:1-8 NIV
Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God. Psalms 42:5-6 NIV
You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand. Psalms 16:11 NIV
O my God! O my God! Unite the hearts of Thy servants, and reveal to them Thy great purpose. May they follow Thy commandments and abide in Thy law. Help them, O God, in their endeavor, and grant them strength to serve Thee. O God! Leave them not to themselves, but guide their steps by the light of Thy knowledge, and cheer their hearts by Thy love. Verily, Thou art their Helper and their Lord. Bahá’u’lláh
