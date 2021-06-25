Don’t think you need an emergency kit? Think again, say families who needed one.
Flashlights, bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Rileys’ table. The couple isn’t going camping—they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a go bag.
Flagstaff residents Phil and Carol Riley are alert to the potential for natural disasters in Arizona. After the record-breaking 2020 wildfire season in the West and the memory of fleeing the smoke of the Museum Fire in 2019, now more than ever, they don’t want to leave anything to chance.
Experts warn that extreme and abnormal weather events are intensifying. Arizona’s dry and hot climate makes wildfires a specific concern. The indelible memory of the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire and the 19 men who died fighting it shows how quickly wildfires can spiral out of control. Dry grass and gusting winds spread the fire quickly, forcing families out of their homes with little warning.
Aaron and Jacqueline Pate remember being jolted awake in 2018 by a neighbor’s urgent knocking. Flames that had been miles away when they went to bed were burning mere feet from their California home. “Because we had go bags, we weren’t running around trying to pack things at the last minute,” said Jacqueline. “We had the time we needed to comfort our kids and get everyone safely into the car.”
The Pates credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, jw.org. “Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
The Rileys regularly sit down to review and replenish their emergency supplies. “I appreciate having go bags prepared,” said Phil. “It’s like insurance that you hope you never have to use, but you’re happy you have it if you do.” Carol added, “I have peace of mind knowing that we are as prepared as we can be, and that gives me clarity when I need it most.”
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness. Having supplies ready to go, it says, is one of the steps that provides “resilience to all types of emergencies.”
Disaster-preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org/en/library/magazines/awake-no5-2017-october/disaster-steps-that-can-save-lives/.
