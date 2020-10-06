In Ephesians 2:8-9
Amplified Version (AMP), it reads,“8 For it is by GRACE (God’s remarkable compassion and FAVOR drawing you to Christ) that you have been saved (actually delivered from judgment and given eternal life) through faith. And this (salvation) is not of yourselves (not through your own effort), but it is the (undeserved, gracious) “gift “ of God! 9 not as a result of (your) works (nor your attempts to keep the Law), so that no one will (be able to) boast or take credit in any way [for his salvation].”
And also, in 2 Corinthians 12:9 The Living Bible (TLB), we also read, “Each time he said, “No. But I am with you; that is all you need. My power (“Grace”) shows up best in weak people (or, in “times of weakness”).” Now I am glad to boast about how weak I am; I am glad to be a living demonstration of Christ’s power, instead of showing off my own power and abilities.”
Back when I was finishing my last two (or three) classes back in bible college, I was “hanging out” at my future wife’s house, in which she was Children’s Director of our church and was living in church housing right across the street from the church! I was feeling the ‘pressure’ of trying to finish my last few classes on a good note, but also feeling very “down and out in Beverly Hills!” about my “future” going into full-time ministry.
I was on the “six-year plan” in finishing my bachelor’s degree, because of personal, health and family issues, had “derailed” my goal — and anyone’s goal, for that matter! — of finishing a college bachelor’s degree in 4+ years and I was feeling quite “inadequate” about becoming a full-time minister, at the time.
The denomination I grew up in even offered “summer missionary” programs for college students wishing to serve in their summer months off, helping churches, across the nation(!), who requested college students, to help out with their summertimes activities like VBS (Vacation Bible School), camp counseling, visitation, etc. and, of course, teaching Sunday School, helping out with church services and other weekly church activities, wherever needed.
There were a few persons, in my church, at the time, that had gone on these “missions tours”, before me, but they only went for one summer. I went ahead and went for two ‘mission tours’ of summer duty!
It was mainly on my second mission tour that I really wanted to find if I had the “right stuff” to be a full-time minister.
After all, your entire summer (about three months in duration) was spent ministering full-time and basically going from church to church, staying at the local pastors’ home (and viewing “up close and personal”, at how they lived their lives, at church and in “private”, at home!) as well as staying at various congregant’s homes when the pastor’s home was not available.
The first mission tour I did, I actually participated in building a actual log cabin (from “scratch”(!) — cutting down trees, etc.) for this particular pastor’s privately owned campground (in western New York state) in which he had requested “teams” of college students, to work on other log cabins and various other camp work projects that were needed during that particular summer. So, in fact, I was ‘blessed’ to stay that entire summer, within the same church!
My second tour of duty was much of what other summer missionaries did (as mentioned above). But, still, was I really “ready” to go on to graduate theological school, or seminary, or just be a layman, for now, after I graduated?
So I “sauntered” across the street, one day, hoping talk to the pastor about my own personal doubts about going into “full-time” ministry.
I got to talk to the associate pastor instead who, in fact, was a very good ‘counseling’ pastor, as well. After he heard me out for a little bit about my feelings of inadequacy about entering the pastoral ministry, he simple answered, with one hand against his cheek, and said simply, “Grace”. (He probably said more than that, but that was the “key word” that “dropped” the ‘scales’ from my eyes, shot “fireworks” seemingly into the air and basically opened my mind — and heart(!) to what ministering full-time was all about, or “ministry”, in general!).
The Apostle Paul, of course, had a “thorn in (his) flesh” which he asked God on three different occasions to “make (him) well again”. But, in v.9, it says, “Each time He (God) said, “No. But I am with you! That is all you need! My (divine) power shows up best in weak people (or, in “times of weakness”).” Now I am glad to boast about how weak I am;
I am glad to be a living demonstration of Christ’s power, instead of showing off my own power and abilities!”
Isn’t that the “truth” about “ministry”, letting alone living fully a Christian’s day-to-day life?
God’s GRACE, will NOT ONLY see me through my full- time ministry but, by extension, it (God’s grace!) will see us through times that we will all find hardship, difficulties, and be in “times of weakness” and basically all other times in life, that we will find circumstances and situations that we find challenging and hard to overcome.
The Lord God, Almighty, said to the Apostle Paul, “My grace is sufficient for you (My lovingkindness and My mercy are more than enough — always available — regardless of the situation]; for (My) (divine) power is being perfected (and is completed and shows itself most effectively) in (your) weakness.”
So, I as “proposed” to my congregation, if we are all saved by his grace, why not “continually live by it? (His grace)?! Have a great and blessed day.
