In Deuteronomy 7:9 The Living Bible (TLB), it says,
“Understand, therefore, that the Lord your God is the faithful God
who for a thousand generations keeps his promises and constantly loves those who love him and who obey his commands.”
Also, in Hebrews 6:18 (TLB), it also reads,
“He has given us both his promise and his oath, two things we can completely count on, for it is impossible for God to tell a lie. Now all those who flee to him to save them can take new courage when they hear such assurances from God; now they can know without doubt that he will give them the salvation he has promised them.”
And finally, from 2 Timothy 2:13 New King James Version (NKJV), we read,
“If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself!” And, from the Merriam-Webster’s definition of “faithful”, we read, “steadfast in affection or allegiance,
LOYAL i.e., a faithful friend; firm in adherence to promises; given with strong assurance, constant, dedicated, devoted, fast (or, “firmly loyal”), good, staunch, steadfast, steady and true!”
Many unbelievers, I am afraid, and ‘doubters” that God is even wanting to be ‘intimately’ involved in our daily lives — or that He even EXISTS! — feel that God has basically let them down and feel that they have been left to “defend” for themselves in this (can be) cruel and harsh world!
But, a ‘closer’ look at HIS WORD (just like your OWN ‘spoken’, or written word(s) speak “volumes” about your own character, or “nature”) we see that one of God’s primary and central characteristic is His FAITHFULNESS.
I could go over the many ‘instances’ of God’s faithfulness occurring in the Bible, but that could fill up at least an entire “devotional” book, or booklet, and obviously, the circumstances and the ‘context’ of His faithfulness would sometimes be quite different one from the next.
For example, in the Old Testament, we have: To Noah (God will save Noah and his family — Genesis 6:17-18; 9:9-17); To Moses (God will spare the Israelites if they obey — Exodus 19:5); To Jacob (God reaffirms everlasting covenant to Israel — Psalm 105:10) and in Micah 7:18-19, God will toss our sins into the “depths” of the sea — never to be “remembered” again!
And, in the New Testament, we have, God sending His Son, “... for He will save His people from their sins.” (Matthew 1:21); Christ died for sins!
(1 Thessalonians 5:9-10) and God’s promise to remove [our] sins! (Romans 11:25-27).
But, as I always do, let us take this ‘high’(!) concept, of God’s faithfulness, down to a more personal level...After elementary school (grades 1-3), or thereabouts, and then into mid-school (grades 4-6), when we ALL were ‘maturing’(!) and trying to create a “social network” in which we can have friendship, support, and just to have plain FUN WITH!
Hopefully, we were looking for “friends” that had qualities of faithfulness, loyalty, devotion and be “steadfast, steady and true”!
And, on one website, I just happened to “pull out of the blue” (because you will get different ‘interpretations’ and studies on this subject) that the number one cause of divorce (at least in the United States, I assume!) is: infidelity (cheating). (The next two reasons, for obvious reasons, are money and ‘lack’ of communication). Of course, when someone “cheats” on a spouse, one, at the very least(!) is being disloyal, dishonest, untrue, breaking trust, being unfaithful(!) and, of course, breaking the marital “vows” (or, making a solemn “pledge”, or promise) that supposedly the two people have “agreed” to keep for the rest of their lives together or, “till death do us part!”.
Again (and I know I use “examples” in the church A LOT, because, I assume, with these sermon “articles”, I am preaching “to the choir”!), even in church, disloyalty, dishonesty, not keeping a promise, or agreement, and mistrust, can really tear a church apart(!) because, after all, are we not all one “body of believers” in Christ?
Just as humanly parents try to establish rules, boundaries, duties and “rules of behavior” with their own children, so is our Heavenly Father ALWAYS trying to do the same with His “earthly” children!
God will KEEP HIS “PROMISE”(!) TO SAVE MANKIND FROM THEIR SINS, THEIR REBELLION, THEIR DISOBEDIENCE of His COMMANDMENTS (just as our children do the same ALL THE TIME with their “earthly” parents!) in and through the acceptance of His Son, Jesus Christ, as our Lord and Savior!
And finally, I would like to finish with this very ‘insightful’ commentary, I “ran” across, “Scripture speaks often of God’s faithfulness. Over and over we learn that when God says He will do something, He does it! (even when it seems impossible!). When He says something will happen, it happens! If this were not the case—if God were unfaithful even once—He would NOT BE GOD, and we could not rely on any of His promises! But as it is, “Not one word has failed of all the good promises he gave” (1 Kings 8:56).
Isn’t so comforting and WONDERFUL to “know” and have a ‘relationship’ with a GOD who, according to my final verse, 2 Timothy 2:13 (NKJV),
“If we are faithless, He remains faithful (to US!); (for) He cannot deny Himself!” (One of the HIS CENTRAL CHARACTERISTICS — FAITHFULNESS!). EVEN, when we are “less than faithful” to Him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.