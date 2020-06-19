God's Provision

In Philippians 4:19 New King James Version (NKJV), we read,
"And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in
glory by Christ Jesus."
And, in the The Living Bible (TLB), we also read, "And it is he who will supply all your needs from his riches in glory because of what Christ Jesus has done for us."
At the very beginning of this pandemic "outbreak", people were practically "scurrying" to stock up on everything from food - and wisely so! - to tp(!), facial tissue, paper towels and napkins and, of course, the obvious things to have around in times like these, hand sanitizers, antibacterial wipes, and other "disinfecting" products.
Fortunately, for me and my household, I regularly make a beginning of the month web (online) order from a rather large nationwide discount store (which I will remain 'nameless', but take a GOOD GUESS!) in which I "stock up" for the month with most, if not all, of the above (at least, in the "non-food" categories). Mainly, I do it this way, because it is rather convenient, to be delivered essential “everyday” products delivered to your doorstep every month!
But, as my supplies were getting "low", I even started to search the 'web' and found myself paying higher than usual prices for some things that our household may run out of just in case the store shelves were still "devoid" of these very things I try to purchase each month!
In the context of this particular verse, the Apostle Paul is speaking a "blessing" upon his brothers and sisters in Christ in the Philippian community of believers and he says to them, as he is leaving for another mission "destination", "And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19 New Living Translation (NLT).
What is Paul trying to "impart" to his Philippian brothers and sisters in Christ?
Just I as tried to emphasize in an earlier sermon article entitled, "He Cares for You", God is not just interested in your faith to Him, or your churchgoing and/or relevant activities, or the fact we are just sojourning through this world because our "... our homeland (or our REAL "citizenship") is in heaven..." (Philippians 3:20 TLB) but that HE DOES CARE about our life in this world as well! (See Matthew 6:25-33).
But the "operative" word in this very oft-used verse from Philippians is God will supply all your need - or "needs" - and not necessarily all of your "wants"!
This could mean anything from finances to material needs, to health needs, to social (loneliness) needs, e.g., a good friend, or friends (or, even to a "good" church!), to "healing" of a broken marriage, or a ‘strained’ family relationship, or to 'leading' you to a boyfriend or a girlfriend, or even to a good spouse! And, what does "...His riches in glory by Christ Jesus." really mean?
Well, it simply means when we accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior, you become a true child of God. And, because of this relationship with God's only Son, Jesus Christ, you now have a "direct line" connection with all the unlimited "riches" that are in Heaven and to a very giving Heavenly Father! (Matthew 7:7-11)
But finally, we must pair this 'concept' with what Paul said about himself in Philippians 4:11-13 (NKJV), "11 Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: 12 I know how to be abased (or, to live humbly), and I know how to abound (how to be content in 'prosperous' times). Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need.
13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me (whether living in abundance or, being in “need”!)."
And, in 1 Timothy 6:6-11 Revised Geneva Translation (RGT), it also reads,
"6 But godliness is great gain if one is content with what he has.
7 For we brought nothing into the world. And it is certain that we can carry nothing out.
8 Therefore, when we have food and clothing, let us be content with that!
9 For those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and snares, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in perdition and destruction.
10 For the desire (or "love") of money is the root of all evil (not money in and of itself!); for which some - while lusting after it - have erred from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
11 But you, O man of God, flee these things! And pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, and meekness."
Therefore, in conclusion, God WILL provide all of your needs and not necessarily all of your wants, because NOW, you are truly His child, because of your faith in Christ Jesus!
And, part of being "godly" is being content, whether rich or poor, or in prosperous times or, in times of need...And, also, as one commentary puts it so succinctly,
“Contentment is one of the greatest assets of life” (and, one part of being "in Christ"!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.