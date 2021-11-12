Mark’s Gospel tells a compelling story of Jesus’ love going to the dogs.
Jesus travels to the pagan seaside town of Tyre.
First, Jesus is just plain rude to a Syro-Phoenician woman. She cries “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly.”
Jesus response? He “did not answer a word.” Jesus ignores her.
He disqualifies her whole race, calling them unworthy to receive his ministry. Jesus says, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel.”
Not discouraged, she begs, “Lord, help me!” Jesus response? “It’s not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs.”
First, Jesus ignores her; then racially slurs her by calling her a dog. Jewish people called non-Jewish people “Gentile Dogs.”
Still not deterred, she dares to contradict Jesus, “Yes, it is, Lord. Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.”
What tenacity! Jesus now commends her faith, demonstrated in her last statement. “For such a reply, you may go; the demon left your daughter.”
Was Jesus being rude and uncaring?
Did he need to be convinced to offer mercy to her?
I don’t think so.
This Syro-Phoenician, this Syrian, this Gentile dog was driven by a mother’s love.
Wouldn’t Jesus know that a pagan mother’s tears were seen by God just as much as those of a Jewish mother?
Jesus was bringing out faith, persistence, and sincerity.
Think of the example of ultimate love Jesus’ disciples were seeing?
Here, we learn insistence.
She bothers Jesus constantly until she gets what she wants. Would you contradict God like this? If Jesus said, “It is not right…” would you just say, “oh well, that’s it then?”
Or would you say, “Yes, it is Lord. Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table.”
This woman admits, “OK I’m a dog; I’m unclean; I’m a stranger to the promises of Israel. I know this. But I’ll take whatever crumbs you toss my way.”
Our dog Uma likes to sit beside us at dinnertime. Her passive approach? Look longingly, hoping we will share. When that doesn’t work, she may adopt a more aggressive style of pawing or nudging us with her nose.
Uma runs a risk of being sent away, but she’s willing to take that risk even for a crumb. This was the Syro-Phoenician woman’s strategy.
She called out for mercy. When Jesus ignored her, she got more insistent.
When he said, “It is not right to feed the children’s food to the dogs” she nudged at him, “Yes, it is. For even the dogs eat the food that falls from the table.”
Jesus saw persistence as faith. Her strategy paid off. At home, she found her daughter free of the demon and in her right mind again.
There’s another lesson here.
Jesus’ love and compassion reaches to those not identified as God’s people. God is unbiased in His willingness to bless anyone approaching in faith.
Are we bringing Jesus to the unchurched?
Or are we saying, “They’re not Christians; they wouldn’t be interested?”
Remember, God is interested in them!
Near the end of World War II, a missionary to India was going home for a bit. His church wired him money to book passage on a boat.
Arriving at the port city on Christmas Eve, he found that a ship full of European Jews had landed there. They were trying to find new homes.
On Christmas morning, the missionary found a place housing Jewish refugees. He said, “Merry Christmas!” They answered in shock, “We’re Jews.”
“I know that,” he said, “But what would you like for Christmas?” Astounded, they responded, “We’d like some pastries, like the ones from Germany.” So, the missionary used all his ticket money to buy pastries for them.
He wired for more money. His superiors asked about the money they already sent. He told them about using it to buy Christmas pastries for the refugees. His superiors responded. “Why did you do that? They don’t even believe in Jesus.” The missionary’s responded “Yes, but I do.”
As followers of Jesus, let’s be guilty of this same generosity towards people that cross racial, ethnic, and faith boundaries.
Let’s argue with God and not be easily discouraged by delayed answers. Let’s be like that stubborn Syro-Phoenician woman, whose great love drove her to desperate measures for help.
Jesus’ love goes beyond boundaries, straight into the camp of sinners. It is in their territory that he touches, heals, and brings them into his family.
We are called to go with him beyond our comfortable borders, to risk the shame of being identified with “dogs” that don’t know him. How else will they learn about Jesus? They may not believe in Jesus, but we do.
