Most of us know Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel’s famous story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Of course, the Grinch failed because “Christmas means a little bit more” than presents and Christmas trees. Yet Geisel’s story mirrors a real-life battle. Every year at this time we see new grinchy attempts to steal Christmas. This time around, we can expect the COVID-19 pandemic to be used as the excuse.
None of this is new. The ultimate Grinch’s attempts to steal Christmas go back to the Garden of Eden, when Satan tempted Adam and Eve into sin, which brought sin and death into the world. But from the fall of the human race came the prophecy of a coming child and Satan’s ultimate defeat.
“And I will put enmity between you (Satan) and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise you on the head, and you shall bruise Him on the heel.” Genesis 3:15
From the seed of the woman would come a male child, upon whom Satan would deal a painful, but non-defeating blow (the crucifixion). That same child would simultaneously deal a fatal blow to Satan.
From that point perceptive eyes can see Satan’s attempts to steal Christmas all through the Old Testament, beginning with the murder of Abel by his brother Cain, through whom Satan thought the Messiah would come. Perceptive eyes can also see God’s intervention, thwarting Satan at every turn. The Messianic line to Christ came through Adam and Eve’s third son Seth.
Satan next attempted to irreparably corrupt the human race in the days of Noah. Genesis 6-9 But Noah’s family found grace and was spared—and the line continued through Noah’s firstborn son Shem.
In Genesis 12 we read that God selected Abraham to be the father of the nation Israel, through whom the Messiah would come. But his wife Sarai was barren until God miraculously intervened with Isaac. The same happened with Rebecca, their son Isaac’s wife. But again, God intervened. When their twin sons Jacob and Esau were born, Esau attempted to kill Jacob, through whom the Messiah was to come. Genesis 27:41
During Israel’s captivity in Egypt, Satan tried to wipe out the entire Hebrew nation through Pharaoh’s decree that all their male children were to be slain at birth. Eighty years later another Pharaoh tried again at the Red Sea, but God opened the sea for the Israelites and closed it on the Egyptians.
Saul, the first king of Israel, made numerous attempts to kill his successor David, through whom the Messianic line would run. 1 Samuel 18:6-11 Yet every attempt was thwarted.
Upon King Ahaziah’s death, his mother Athaliah attempted to slay all of Ahaziah’s male children, through whom the line would run, in order to consolidate her power as queen of Judah. She got all but one. Jehosheba, Ahaziah’s sister, hid six-month old Joash in the temple—safe from Athaliah’s murderous intent.
In the time of Queen Esther, Satan again attempted through Haman to annihilate the entire Jewish race. But Mordecai and Queen Esther were present “for such a time as this.”
Fast forward to the New Testament. Unable to stop Christmas from coming, Satan then attempted to murder the Christ child through Herod the Great, who ordered that all male children in Bethlehem under two years of age be slain. Matthew 2:7-16 Failing that, Satan tried to corrupt the Messiah through temptation. Matthew 4:1-11 Failing that, he attempted, and thought he succeeded in killing the Messiah. Matthew 27 He then attempted to prevent his resurrection. Matthew 27:62-66 Failing that, he tried to deceive the world into thinking that the resurrection of Christ hadn’t taken place. Matthew 28:11-15 Failing that, he made war on Jesus’ followers, commanding them not to speak or teach about Jesus Christ. Acts 4:18 When that failed, he resorted again to murder. Acts 7:54-60
Doesn’t Satan realize through repeated failures that he will lose? Why does he keep trying to steal Christmas? Because unlike the Grinch in Dr. Seuss’s book, who finally mended his ways, hatred has made Satan blind and irrational. The same goes for all who choose to follow him. In the end Satan, his demons, and all who follow him will be thrown into the lake of fire. Revelation 21:14
Though those who attempt to steal Christmas will give us every reason but the true one for their opposition, their efforts are nothing but a part of the same, age-old battle between the kingdom of God and the kingdom of darkness. They will lose.
Robert Alan Ward is an Air Force veteran. Now retired from a long career with UPS, he lives in Show Low with his wife, Gisela. On Dec. 5 he will be at the Books N Treasures store, 1150 East Deuce of Clubs, suite F, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a book signing/children’s Christmas story telling time. Free hot drinks, cookies and candy canes. Website: www.absorbingtales4u.com.
