Last week on Feb. 2 we celebrated Groundhog Day! This is the day when we find out “conclusively” from the shadow of a groundhog what the future holds for us as we anticipate the arrival of spring. Six more weeks of winter this year, so said Punxsutawney Phil.
Did you realize that this celebration is grounded (no pun intended) in Christianity, Paganism, Native American lore and even tamales?
Feb. 2 is 40 days after we celebrate the birth of Jesus. According to Jewish tradition, this would be the day Jesus was presented in the temple. Feb. 2 is also the Christian tradition of Candlemas. This is the day that all candles that would be used in worship in the coming year would be blessed.
These are the candles that would be used in our beloved “candlelight services.”
People would also observe a tradition of putting candles in house windows to light the darkness. This is a tradition that you will see observed in places in the Midwest. I saw houses that practiced this when I lived in eastern Ohio.
Candlemas is called Candelaria in Hispanic cultures. This celebration starts on the Day of Epiphany or the Day of the Three Kings.
Traditionally part of the celebration of Epiphany involves a Rosca or king cake. A tiny baby Jesus is baked inside the cake. The person who gets the slice of cake with the baby Jesus in it is responsible for hosing a party on Candelaria (Feb. 2).
Tamales, a tradition of this celebration, symbolized the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes.
The Pagan calendar recognizes Feb. 2 as the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The day is known by pagans as Imbolc.
This brings us to the United States where Groundhog Day is celebrated on Feb. 2. Our celebration of this day is a mixture of Christianity, Hispanic celebrations, Paganism, European superstitions, German traditions and Wojak.
Along the way the celebration of Candlemas is mixed with the Pagan celebration of Imbolc. Several superstitious sayings spread across Europe.
In England they said:
If Candlemas be fair and bright
Winter has another flight
If Candlemas brings clouds and rain
Winter will not come again.
In Scotland:
If Candlemas Day is bright and clear,
There’ll be two winters in the year
In Germany:
For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day,
So far, the snow swirl until May
For as the snow blows on Candlemas Day
So far will the sunshine before May.
In Germany, badgers were used to see if there was enough sun for the badger to see a shadow.
This brings us to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, home of the Delaware Indian tribe.
Wojak, the groundhog, was considered their ancestral grandfather. Their ancestors began life as animals in Mother Earth. German immigrants settled in this area, bringing their badger/Candlemas traditions with them. What could be a more perfect substitution for the badger than the beloved Wojak?
And so, in 1886 the first official Groundhog Day was observed there. Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting the arrival of spring ever since.
To hear Paul what writes to the Colossians, one might think he knew a thing or two about Groundhog Day. He certainly had a concept of the importance of shadows. Colossians 2:17 is the culmination of a series of benefits that believers can count on as they pursue a Christ-centered life. It reads, “These are only a shadow of what is to come, but the substance belongs to Christ.” In Colossians 2:6-19, Paul talks about the liberation that Christ gave us through his sacrifice on the cross. As you read through these benefits, you will be surprised to find that there’s really nothing left for us to do to gain these benefits. Jesus paid the price. In the shadow of the cross, we don’t just have hope for an early spring, we have the resurrection power of Jesus Christ.
I hope you all had a happy Candlemas, Candelaria, Imbolc, Groundhog Day!
Pastor Amy can be reached at pastoramyk @whitemountainumc.org.
