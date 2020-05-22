In Psalm 139:7,13-18 New Living Translation (NLT), we read, 7” I can never escape from your Spirit! I can never get away from your presence!
13 You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.
14 Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous—how well I know it.
15 You watched me as I was being formed in utter seclusion, as I was woven together in the dark of the womb.
16 You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed.
17 How precious are your thoughts about me, O God. They cannot be numbered!
18 I can’t even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand! And when I wake up, you are still with me!” And also, in 1 Peter 5:7 Amplified Bible, Classic Edition (AMPC), we read, “Casting the whole of your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully.”
In the story of Pinocchio (at least the in the 1940 Disney movie version) the plot involves an old wood-carver named Geppetto, never married and without children, and somewhat a sad and lonely figure, who carves a wooden puppet named Pinocchio. The puppet is brought to life by a blue fairy, who informs him that he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be “brave, truthful, and unselfish”. Through a series of adventures and “misadventures” (and disobeying his father a number of times), Pinocchio does prove himself, at the end, to be, “brave, truthful, and unselfish”, and hence, Geppetto gets his wish to have a real human boy he can love, cherish and care for.
Many people think that God is someone (or something) way “up there” and hence, not really interested in the things, that we humans, go through on a day-to-day basis.
Not so, as the psalmist reminds us, “How precious are your thoughts about me, O God. They cannot be numbered! I can’t even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand! And when I wake up, you are still with me!”
Think about the time when you had your “first” love, (or “crush”, or ‘infatuation’). You COULD NOT STOP “thinking” about that other person, could you?
Well, that is how God thinks about you, ALL THE TIME, WITH HIS CARING, NEVER ENDING UNCONDITIONAL LOVE towards YOU!
God, as our Creator and Heavenly Father — wants to have a relationship with you for that very reason! But, because of “free will” — as in Pinocchio’s case -God DOES NOT want to “pull your strings” and have to tell you what and what not to do every single moment and every instance of every single day.
God, who created you in His “image”, desires you to come to Him, on a free will basis, through His only Son, Jesus Christ, so you can have that “intimate” relationship with your DIVINE CREATOR!
This is the same God who, “In the beginning...created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)) who WANTS to have a relationship with you, simply because HE IS THE ONE CREATED YOU IN THE FIRST PLACE!
He even WANTS YOU to, ”cast your care [all your anxieties, all your worries, all your concerns, once and for all] on Him, for He cares for you affectionately and cares about you watchfully (or watches intently over your life).”
Because of mankind’s rebellion, disobedience and sinfulness (just like Pinocchio’s rebellion against his “father’s” wishes), almost since the beginning of time, God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to restore that relationship, so we can all have communion (or, fellowship) once again, with our Heavenly Father! God CARES FOR YOU AND HE CHERISHES YOU, so much so, that His THOUGHTS turn to you so OFTEN! They (His thoughts about you) cannot be numbered! We can’t even count them — they outnumber the grains of sand (for example, on a beach)!
And, that is how our Heavenly Father cares for ALL OF US, in the large things, like this “pandemic” we are all living through, or just the small things, like the eventual decisions we have to make on a daily basis. He does WANT TO BE INVOLVED with you on a day to-day basis, whether you realize it or not!
And just like Pinocchio, who had to be “brave, truthful, and unselfish” to become FULLY HUMAN, that is what we must do, before God, but ONLY by the power and redemption, of God’s only (and “unique”) son, Jesus Christ, dying on the cross for the sins of you — and me! — can we live in a “right” relationship with our Creator and Maker.
Come to HIM now, and allow the Creator of all mankind and the heavens and the universe, to “walk” with you, guide you, empower you, and sustain you through the “struggles”, as well as the joys, of this earthly life when we all, after living in this world for just “awhile”, at the “blink of a eye”, will be with Him, in Heaven, for ETERNITY!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.