Easter Sunday is the resurrection of our Savior Jesus Christ. He is the pattern son. The works that Jesus Christ did, we shall do even greater works. What a wonderful promise, one we have not seen in the fullness. We look at the situation of the world and it seems like a fearful place in which to be living. Sickness, death, financial problems, there is suffering everywhere we look. But we are a people of hope, a people of faith & a people of love. Our redeemer lives and he lives in us. I’m in the world but not of the world. I live now in his kingdom within me. There I find joy, trust and peace that surpasses all understanding. This is the time to trust him! A time of great faith to come forth and hear the voice of the Lord in your inner silence & know He will meet your needs.
The Church is waiting for his return and the word already tells us, I have returned. I move and have my being in you. We are a new creation in Christ Jesus. We are the temple of God. Everything I need to come into his fullness within me is already living in me. Isa. 60:1 Rise and shine for your light is come and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. Pastor Jean 368-7212
