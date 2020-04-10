On Sunday (the first day of the week), some women went to the tomb where Jesus was placed. When they arrived, the tomb was empty and they were afraid. There is plenty of fear under the most normal circumstances – these days are not “normal circumstances.”
If Jesus was raised from the dead, life is far more unpredictable than we might have thought. The driving motivation of modern life has been the effort to gain control. Since the enlightenment, our intellectual efforts have aimed at discovering the laws of nature: cause and effect. The more we understand, the more of life we will be able to control.
We now have such confidence in our science and technology that if we come across a problem, we assume there must be a solution. If a problem seems to defy solution such as a virus, or global warming, we assume it must be somebody’s fault. “If Washington would just put more scientists and technocrats on the project, we could solve the problem.”
At a more personal level, we seek to gain and maintain control over our lives: education, health, financial investments, security, retirement. We’re doing everything we can to make life predictable. We don’t want any surprises that will turn things upside-down for us. We assume that if we take this step and that step, we control the result. We live in a world of cause-and-effect, predictability.
But do you see how the resurrection of Jesus Christ breaks that inevitable connection between cause-and-effect? Dead men don’t rise from the tomb. Natural law still operates for the most part. But the fact that natural law did not operate at that one point in History means a great crack opens in the wall of predictability. That’s frightening. Who knows what might happen in this world?
If Jesus was raised from the dead, mortal life is relative in importance, diminished in significance. If Jesus was raised from the dead and that is a sign of what’s going to happen to the rest of us, then an eternal existence surrounds us. Important things just aren’t that important anymore: careers, financial security, and pleasure. What are these things next to the reality of eternity? A blip on the screen, dust.
If Jesus was raised from the dead, God clearly and resoundingly said yes to Jesus and the way of life revealed in Him. This may be the most frightening part of Easter. Jesus traveled a road that not many of us are eager to walk. He showed the way toward authentic happiness: not in self-seeking but in self-giving. His road is not upward mobility but downward mobility. It does not consist of clinging to life and never letting go but in giving up life, taking up the cross, and following Him. He gave Himself to us as a servant taking upon Himself the full burden of our sin. He descended into the depths of humiliation, shame, and death.
Do you see what it means that Jesus was raised from the dead? God was saying, “This is the kind of life I will bless. This is the kind of life that will have eternal significance. This is the kind of life that reveals my will.” If Jesus was raised from the dead, we can’t write Him off as a well-meaning teacher who had ideals too high for life in the real world. We have to believe that His way of life is the authentic way.
He showed us that if we are to gain life, the only life worth having, we cannot cling to it selfishly. But we must be willing to let go of it. And if we would gain the glory of Easter, we must be willing to undergo the pain of Good Thursday. The resurrection of Jesus shows us that however God might lead us in the future, in all probability He will not lead us around suffering but through it. That’s frightening.
If Jesus was raised from the dead, Life may be unpredictable. That’s scary. But the Good News is we can give up our pathetic attempt at trying to be like God and control life. The Good News is we can give up all of that anxiety that we have in trying to make sure everything works out just the way we want it.
If Jesus was raised from the dead, this mortal life may be relativized. But the Good News is that the suffering we experience in this life is also a little relativized. The difficulties of this life will not be the final thing said about us. God used the horror of Good Thursday and the suffering of Jesus to make possible the salvation of the whole world. If this good can come from such evil, we know that God can work redemptively in all the pain of our lives. The trials we experience will be limited, bound by the boundary of God‘s love for us.
If Jesus was raised from the dead, we must follow Him to the cross, and that’s scary. But the Good News is that on the far side of the cross is the empty tomb. On the other side of Good Thursday is Easter. We may die with Christ as we surrender ourselves to God‘s will. But we will not die in the final sense, for Easter means that believers shall also live with Christ for all eternity.
It took the women and the other disciples a little while to work this out. At first, they were afraid; they were terrified. But then when they began to think about it, they understood what that meant for them; their fear was transformed into joy. They took to the streets proclaiming the Good News.
“Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here, for He has risen.”
Maranatha!
(mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
