Ask yourself this: If your present circumstances change, while God remains the same, would you continue to worship Him? Or is it simply the alignment of circumstances that you enjoy, that evokes what you think is the worship of God?
My friend, examine your heart. What kind of heart do you have for God?
That is the question Hosea places before us, because the desires of our hearts are the root cause of all our actions and all our worship. Everything else is a symptom.
Insofar as we delight in God Himself, the joy we experience in what He gives us will merely draw us back to our joy in Him.
God Himself must be the true object of delight in a Christian’s heart. All the things He gives us will change, but He Himself will never change. From a human standpoint, what unifies us is not ethnicity; it is our heart’s moral and affectional commitment to God. In the true spirit of Advent, God calls us to peace.
Clearly, sin presents the challenge to love, and, specifically, it challenges God’s love toward us, because God is holy.
How then can love be recovered? Love can be recovered through repentance. Throughout the dark night of Hosea, God calls His people to repentance.
In Hosea 2, he calls Israel to remove the adulterous look from its face and unfaithfulness from its chest.
In chapter 6, Hosea sounds the first fully explicit call to repentance: “Come, let us return to the LORD, for He has torn us, that he may heal us; he has struck us down, and he will bind us up… he will revive us… he will raise us up, that we may live before him. Let us know; let us press on to know the LORD.”
In Hosea 8, the prophet decries the Israelites’ false repentance but then calls them to “spurn your calf-idol” — a very concrete call.
In chapter 10, Hosea proclaims, “Sow for yourselves righteousness, reap steadfast love; break up your fallow ground; for it is the time to seek the LORD.”
In chapter 12, he instructs them, “you must return to your God; hold fast to love and justice and wait continually for your God.”
Along with the verses from chapter 6, the call to repentance in chapter 14 is one of the two clearest calls in the book: “Return, O Israel, to the LORD your God, for you have stumbled because of your iniquity. Take with you words and return to the LORD; say to him, ‘Take away all iniquity; accept what is good, and we will pay…the vows of our lips.’”
Finally, the book itself concludes with a call to repentance, righteousness, understanding, discernment, wisdom, and peace.
The very last verse reads, “Who is wise? He will realize these things. Who is discerning? He will understand them. The ways of the LORD are right; the righteous walk in them, but the rebellious stumble in them.”
Assyria did eventually destroy the kingdom of Israel, as Hosea prophesied.
They did so within a few short years of Hosea’s writing. God’s threat of punishment could not be avoided, because Israel had ignored God too much.
They had sinned too grievously. Still, God would use Hosea to graciously call His people to repentance. No sin is so grievous that God will not forgive the repenting sinner.
My friend, I pray that you would realize how serious God is about sin, and that this seriousness should motivate us to repentance.
I cannot imagine that you have found the sin that is worth giving your life for. Turn from your sins! It is not worth it! See the truth about them. Be revolted by the degrading, self-centered, and self-destructive nature of all sin.
Pray that God would show you the connection between all your sin and your attitude toward Him, and the pathway to peace.
I promise you this: your sin will not look more beautiful when you consider it in the light. Sin looks good only in the dark.
It looks best when it is barely considered, quickly indulged, and never reflected upon. So, bring it into the light of thought, reflection, prayer, and especially of God’s Word. You were made in God’s image to know Him. You were made to reflect His character and His love.
Take special note of how God’s love is never divorced from His holiness. God’s love does not mean that He accepts us just as we are and then leaves us in our sins.
That is not the biblical picture of God’s love.
Rather, God’s love calls us to join Him in His holy hatred of sin. Indeed, it is His holy character that gives form and shape to His love. His love is never a love of moral indifference and unconcern.
Rather, His love is the searching love of the father, the husband, the true friend who wants the best for the beloved. That is the kind of love that God has for us!
So, confess your sins and repent of them.
Do not be duped into believing that sin is your master. It is not! Sometimes evangelicals think that praying a prayer once is all there is to being a Christian.
But they have missed what the Bible says about the Christian’s ongoing fight against sin.
The New Testament teaches us to examine our hearts for sin not just once, but continually — not because we are uncertain of God’s grace; no, we are certain about that! God’s justifying grace is given at one moment in the Christian’s life.
It is our own hearts we are uncertain about! Our hearts and the fruit they yield need continual examination.
Listen to God’s Word here in Hosea and repent of your sin! Identify it, consider it, confess it, and repent of it. Know Peace!
Maranatha!
(mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
Pastor Steve can be reached at PastorSteve@MaranathaBibleChurch.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.