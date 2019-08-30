Comparing the first three Gospels raises questions sometimes, but sometimes the comparisons are helpful, as is the case here in Matthew. In Mark’s and Luke’s accounts, Jesus’ instructions to the Twelve end with the material Matthew reported in the first half of chapter 8. Instead of stopping at this point, however, as Mark and Luke do, Matthew continues by adding Jesus’ words found in vv.17- 42. These words are not inappropriate for these first disciples, though they are different in some respects from what Jesus told them earlier. But their real application — and the reason Matthew has added to the material — is for the mission of the disciples and others following Jesus’ death and resurrection. In other words, the addition is for us specifically.
Three chief differences exist between this and the earlier section. There will be severe persecution. No evidence exists that the disciples experienced persecution until after Jesus’ death, resurrection, and ascension. Second, the disciples will witness before Gentiles. In the first discourse, Jesus told them to avoid Gentile territory, to limit their mission “to the lost sheep of Israel.” Third, there is a reference to the “coming” of the Son of Man. This seems to refer to a judgment at the end of history. When we put these points together, they tell us that Jesus anticipated a significant time of witnessing in the midst of persecution. “In short,” as D. A. Carson writes, “a witnessing and suffering Church.”
There are questions, however. One of them is v.23, a verse that many scholars consider among the most difficult in the New Testament to understand. In it Jesus says to the disciples, “You will not have gone through all the towns of Israel before the Son of Man comes.” How can that be? Jesus has not come again, and are we to think that the cities of Israel, either then or now, have not been evangelized? Or to look at it another way, Jesus is speaking to the original twelve disciples. Does His instruction not infer that He will come again in judgment in their lifetimes?
It should surprise no one to hear that scholars have offered many possible solutions. D. A. Carson lists seven of them:
First, the “coming” of Jesus refers to a coming of the historical Jesus to the Twelve, following their mission. He was telling the Twelve to get going, because they will not have finished going throughout all Israel before He catches up with them. This doesn’t fit the setting very well. The chief problem is that there is no evidence that the disciples suffered persecution during this early period.
Secondly, the “coming” of Jesus refers to Jesus’ public identification of Himself as Messiah after the resurrection. Some of the earlier commentators, such as Chrysostom and Calvin, saw this as the coming of Christ by the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. This explanation fails to account for a time of persecution or for the haste Jesus is urging.
Third, the “coming” of Jesus is the second coming referred to in Matthew 24.30; 25.31; and 26.64. It refers to His coming in judgment “with the holy angels.” This is the most obvious meaning of the verse, and it has the advantage of interpreting the word coming in the same way throughout the Gospel. Yet it creates a problem with the words “of Israel.” How can these cities not have been evangelized in all the many centuries since Jesus spoke this prophecy? To escape this difficulty, some commentators identify Israel as the world, but this is foreign to Matthew’s use of both words.
Fourth, Albert Schweitzer argued that Jesus expected the end of time to arrive so quickly that He did not expect to see the disciples return before the end came. In this interpretation, Jesus would have been mistaken. This is not acceptable to anyone who believes that Jesus is the divine and thus inerrant Son of God.
Fifth, some have linked the 3rd and 4th interpretations to teach that Jesus expected the end of history within a single generation. There are hints, however, of a much longer delay, both here and elsewhere in Matthew, particularly in chapters 24 and 25. Even more important, Jesus would have been mistaken according to this composite view also.
Sixth, according to the dispensationalist system, v.23 refers to Jewish witnessing among Jews after the largely Gentile Church has been taken up to heaven. Unfortunately, this understanding detaches v.23 from its context and provides a meaning that would have been incomprehensible to the disciples as well as to the first readers of the Gospel.
Seventh, the “coming” of the Son of Man refers to His coming in judgment against Israel at the time of the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in A.D.70. This explanation seems a bit far-fetched, but D. A. Carson favors it, arguing that “the coming of the Son of Man marks that stage in the coming of the kingdom in which the judgment foretold falls on the Jews. The temple cults disappear, and the new wine necessarily takes to new wineskins.… The kingdom comes into its own, …” According to Carson, what Jesus means is that the disciples “will not have finished evangelizing the cities of Israel before the Son of Man comes in judgment on Israel.”
I think it is best to see v.23 as stating a general principle: We will always have work to do and we will never get to all the places we ought to go before Christ’s second coming. Reference to “Israel” here would be an application of the principle to this particular setting. The disciples would not get to all the cities of Israel, just as we will not get to all the world’s cities in our day, but we should get on with the Great Commission anyway. We need to keep moving.
Maranatha! (mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
Pastor Steve can be reached at PastorSteve@MaranathaBibleChurch.org
