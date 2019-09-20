7a. Respond: we cannot know why God permits evil.
If God is real, i.e. exists (and He does as is obvious to reason); and if God is the highest good; we then surmise that evil is contrary to all that is good and therefore contrary to God; we must conclude that evil serves some good purpose according to the eternal nature of God. Therefore, we can know why God permits evil – ultimately to deepen our understanding of who He is and to see Him as a result. If this were not the case prayer & praise would become meaningless.
7b. Respond: we will know in the afterlife.
To what end would evil be known in the afterlife? If God is perfection, holy, just, et.al. to say we would know in the afterlife would be to say that we know something that is not necessary since evil serves the purpose of calling us back to God as a result of our sinful nature none of which is necessary nor will it be present before God in eternity. This presupposes also that we will know everything that there is to be known which is to say we will know everything that God knows which would - to be God. We are not God. We will spend all of eternity knowing God better and we will never exhaust all that there is to be known about God.
• Explain: no natural evil is necessary
Simply put, if there were no moral evil there would be no necessity of natural evil since the purpose of natural evil is to call man back to God (from moral evil).
When God originally created - everything was good/very good (absence of all evil) – no natural evil existed since it was not necessary to call man back to God.
9a. In what way do trust and submission presuppose God can be known?
Trust and submission require an object/person in which to trust and to whom to submit. “IF God” then God has a plan; and if God has a plan that presupposes man can know His plan and He wants man to know His plan; If God can be known and if God has a plan it goes to “reason” that man must be able to know God.
9b. In what way does the problem of evil expose the self-life of not seeking?
If man sought God; man would not have been distracted by “becoming God” (self-life); man would not fear death and man would “count it all joy”… man struggles with counting suffering, trials, temptations as joy; evil exposes the true nature of man’s heart; “man’s intentions are continually evil (contrary to God).”
Man sees that God is real; Man sees the reality of what He has done; Man then recognizes the purpose of suffering and chastisement; which, having exposed the truth - man has the need to repent and make right what was wrong and then stay right knowing that the knowledge of God is the greatest purpose (good).
10a. Show that there must be something eternal.
If nothing and no one is eternal (the alternative to eternal) than everything and everybody is temporary which obviates that everyone and everything had a beginning, the conclusion then that everything and everyone came from nothing. This is not possible. So, this cannot be true which means something or someone must be eternal. We can further divide this out to say that everything (i.e. all matter) is not eternal since to be eternal is to be self-maintaining; matter is not self-maintaining therefore matter (i.e. all things) are not eternal. The conclusion then: there must be an uncaused cause – a self-maintaining eternal being.
10b. What does it mean to say that reason is ontological?
Simply put, it is to say that reason is real, that it exists since everything must have a cause.
In all of creation only man has the ability to reason; to reason is to use one’s intellect; the implication of which is an unemotional thought process (feelings follow the thought – they neither lead it nor create it). Reason transcends time and eternity giving man the exclusive ability to form concepts, interpret meaning and comprehend eternity – i.e. God – to know God; to enjoy God; to glorify God.
In showing that God is eternal and reason is ontological we conclude that the soul is not eternal (e.g. Mormonism = pre-mortal existence of all souls) since then the soul would have total knowledge; to “know something is eternal and knowing that matter is not eternal then we conclude then that it must be spirit; – not me however.”
Maranatha! (mar-uh-nath-uh – “Our Lord Comes”)
