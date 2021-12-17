In Luke chapter 2 we meet Simeon and Anna. Like Zacharias and Elizabeth, they were a part of the faithful Jewish remnant that eagerly looked for their Messiah.
Because of his readiness and eagerness to die (v.29), Simeon is usually pictured as a very old man, but nothing in Scripture supports this.
Tradition says he was 113 years old, but it is only tradition.
“Now there was a man in Jerusalem, whose name was Simeon, and this man was righteous and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him.
“And it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ. And he came in the Spirit into the temple, and when the parents brought in the child Jesus, to do for him according to the custom of the Law, he took him up in his arms and blessed God and said, “Lord, now you are letting your servant depart in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation that you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to your people Israel.”
And his father and his mother marveled at what was said about him. And Simeon blessed them and said to Mary his mother, “Behold, this child is appointed for the fall and rising of many in Israel, and for a sign that is opposed (and a sword will pierce through your own soul also), so that thoughts from many hearts may be revealed.”
“The consolation of Israel” means the messianic hope. One of the traditional Jewish prayers is, “May I see the consolation of Israel!”
That prayer was answered for Simeon when he saw Jesus Christ in the temple. He was a man who was led by the Spirit of God, taught by the Word of God, and obedient to the will of God; and therefore he was privileged to see the salvation of God.
How important it is for people to see God’s salvation, Jesus Christ, before they see death.
In Luke 2.29-32 we find Simeon’s response to seeing Jesus. This is the fifth and last of the “Christmas songs” in Luke. (Elizabeth, Mary, Zacharias, the angels).
It is a worship hymn as he blesses God for keeping His promise and sending the Messiah. He joyfully praises God that he has been privileged to see the Lord’s Christ.
His song is also a salvation hymn: “For my eyes have seen your salvation” (v.30). Now he is ready to die!
The word depart in Greek has several meanings, and each of them tells us something about the death of a Christian. It means to release a prisoner, to untie a ship and set sail, to take down a tent, and to unyoke a beast of burden.
God’s people are not afraid of death because it only frees us from the burdens of this life and leads into the blessings of the next life.
Simeon’s song is a missionary hymn, which is something unusual for a devout Jew standing in the temple.
He sees this great salvation going out to the Gentiles! Jesus has restored the glory to Israel and brought the light to the Gentiles so that all people can be saved. Remember that the compassion of Christ for the whole world is one of Luke’s major themes.
The way people speak about Jesus Christ is evidence of what is in their hearts.
He is not only the “salvation stone” and the “judgment stone,” but He is also the “touchstone” that exposes what people are really like. What do you think of Christ is still the most important question for anybody to answer.
Maranatha! “Our Lord, Come!”
Pastor Steve can be reached at PastorSteve@Maranatha BibleChurch.org
