This week, let’s talk about Holy Communion.
For Methodists it is one of two sacraments we observe. The other one is baptism. Typically, we observe Holy Communion monthly, but it could be celebrated on other special Sundays. John Wesley, the father of Methodism thought communion should be celebrated every time they met. They met daily! Notice use of the word celebrate in relation to this sacrament. What is the cause for celebration? Let’s look at that.
First, what are we even talking about when we say Holy Communion and why does it have so many names? Holy Communion – Lord’s Supper – Eucharist, it goes by all of those. The word, Eucharist comes from the Greek and means thanksgiving. Methodists believe that communion is a sharing or exchange of intimate thoughts and feelings between us and God. Before we partake of this table, we share in words called “The Great Thanksgiving”.
We see more about what Holy Communion is from a letter that the Apostle Paul wrote to the early church in Corinth. In this letter, Paul tells them that communion is a time of Remembrance – We remember Christ’s sacrifice through the symbolism of the bread & wine. When we look back, we look back to the cross and remember what Christ did for us. We are reminded of His great love for us and the sacrifice He made for us. The amazing thing about this is that He did this while we were still sinners. Our sins were taken care of at the Cross and here we are, with Holy Communion to help us remember.
Paul also told them that communion is a time for Unity – This common table symbolizes Unity. We all give thanks to God and we do this as a united Body of Christ – We belong to one great family. Paul says, “All of you together are Christ’s body, and each of you are a part of it.”
In our church we celebrate communion by sharing a single loaf of bread, a visible sign of our unity. We use one bread, broken into many pieces, symbolizing that we as many individuals are one body – the Body of Christ. And that is what we all are…the Body of Christ.
Paul tells the Corinthians that communion is a time for Self-Examination. It is a time to look within. We are to look within and truly examine ourselves by searching deep into our hearts. Confession, it is for our benefit...God, He already knows our hearts, it’s up to us to acknowledge our sins. We must come with humility and prepare ourselves with self-scrutiny. The communion table is for all who come seeking forgiveness and cleansing.
Methodists believe that. “Christ our Lord invites to his table all who love Him, who earnestly repent of their sin and seek to live in peace with one another.” No one who wants to partake of Communion is turned away.
In this self-examination, we are to examine and judge ourselves and ourselves only. If not, scripture says that we will be judged by God along with the world in the same way. It is not God’s purpose to condemn us, but to save us.
What is the symbolic meaning of the wine or grape juice? It represents the blood that was shed for our sins. Scripture reminds us, “...without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins.” We partake in this celebration to show our humble gratitude for God’s grace and gift of life through the sacrifice of His Son.
Finally, Paul tells the Corinthians that communion is a time for Hope, a time for looking forward to the return of Christ.
There are several accounts in the gospel where Jesus promises that He will return to earth for those who believe in Him. So, we look ahead to a time when we will all have Communion together with Jesus. Jesus came to earth as a humble servant, he even washed his disciples feet! Jesus is the sacrificial lamb, giving His life for our sins, in order to save us. How wonderful it is to say the words of John with great confidence, “Come, Lord Jesus!”
Whenever you come to the Lord’s Table, come with the assurance that Jesus paid the price for your sins. Believe for a future and a time of Remembrance, a time of Unity; a time of self-Examination & a time of Hope. What a rush that will be.
