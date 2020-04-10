The week preceding Easter, from Passion (Palm) Sunday through Holy Saturday is a period in which Christians remember and mourn the suffering of Jesus, when he was sacrificed on the cross to redeem humankind.
The week before Easter begins with Palm Sunday and extends to the vigil of Easter at sunset on Holy Saturday. During this week, both Protestants and Catholics devoutly follow along with Christ in a respectful attempt to take on the burden of the agony that he accepted as the price for their redemption. All the ceremonies within the church reflect an attitude of sorrow, yet joined with gratitude for God’s mercy in becoming man in order to suffer and die for a sinful mankind.
Under normal circumstances, notwithstanding a viral pandemic, a stark and mournful tone of Holy Week is marked in many churches by obscuring all statues and crucifixes in purple veiling. The custom derives from the European tradition of hiding the altar crucifix behind a hanging that would be dropped to the ground during Palm Sunday, and reading from Matthew 27:51: “And behold the veil of the temple was rent in two from the top even to the bottom.” This was one of the cataclysms that followed Christ’s death. The liturgical atmosphere is of a community in mourning: the altar is not decorated with flowers, and the Te Deum and Gloria are not sung.
The Paschal mystery—the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ—is the center of the Good News that Christians proclaim to the world. By this “once-for-all” sacrifice of himself on Calvary (Heb 9:26), Christ has conquered sin and death and reconciled the world to God. The Church celebrates this Paschal mystery of the “pasch,” or Passover, of Jesus from life to death and back to life again annually during Holy Week.
The passion and death of Jesus remain one of the most terrible examples of the consequences of human sinfulness. Yet, the Church also believes that this apparent tragedy was necessary for the salvation of the world. Acts 2:23 affirms that, “Jesus [was] delivered up according to the definite plan and foreknowledge of God.” Jesus himself both predicted his passion and explained it after his resurrection. “Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?” (Lk 24:26).
Despite the evident human fear and pain that Jesus faced as he approached the hour of his death (powerfully evidenced in the Garden of Gethsemane [see Mt 26:42; Lk 22:20]), he freely chose to accept his passion and death, accepting in his human will that the Father’s will be done.
Ransom, atonement, penal substitute, sacrifice… the magnitude and mystery of Jesus Christ’s action in suffering and dying for the sins of the human race is so great that all of these aspects of his saving work can only begin to help us comprehend it. Our fitting response is to give praise and thanks to Jesus, the Son of God, for cleansing us from sin and reconciling us to God by his passion and death.
