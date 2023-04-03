In the opening paragraph of Romans, the Apostle states, “I Paul, a slave of Christ Jesus…set apart for the gospel of God … concerning His Son, who was born of the seed of David according to the flesh, who was designated as the Son of God in power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord,” (Ro.1.3-4)
How shall this Man be proven the Son of God as well as Son of Man, saying that the holiness of His spirit does not appeal to men? “Designated to be the Son of God … by the resurrection from the dead.” It is that declaration of the text which we are now to consider. “Who was distinguished — Who was marked out as the Son of God with power through the means of the resurrection of the dead ones?”
Allow me to paraphrase, “The resurrection of the dead one set him with powerful effect upon the horizon as the Son of God.” This is not a translation from the Greek and it's not an interpretation. But it is an Americanization of a word. What is this word, “designated,” “marked out?” It is a word from which we have derived our word horizon. What is the horizon? The boundary. What is a boundary? The end? By no means. It is the beginning. If we go to the ocean, you would understand. Standing on the beach, land’s last limit, stretching out before us is the ocean with its movement and its rhythm. What beyond? The horizon, the boundary. Is that the end? That is the beginning. Everything between me and the horizon I can comprehend. The mystery begins where the horizon limits my vision. The limitation is only limitation of my vision, not of the essential fact. According to flesh, everyone can read this story, born of the seed of David. According to the spirit, horizoned as the Son of God by the resurrection of dead ones.
Resurrection demonstrated the essential truth concerning Him. Apart from the resurrection He is “born of the seed of David;” a great and gracious fact. That, however, is not all. That is not the final fact. If you make that the final fact, your Christianity will be a diminishing quantity, losing all its essential virtue and all its power of victory; until presently you will put Him in the category of Confucius, Buddha and the rest; a sorry spectacle over which angels might weep.
There is something else. He is the Son of God according to the spirit of holiness; and He is demonstrated as such, horizoned as such, flaming out as the sun upon the horizon, and rising to meridian glory, by way of the resurrection. That is the supreme value of the resurrection. The resurrection is the unanswerable demonstration of the profoundest fact concerning the Christ, that, namely, of His divine Sonship.
Jesus Christ is the Son of God before the resurrection. Jesus Christ is the Son of God after the Resurrection. And Jesus Christ is the means as well as the demonstration of the resurrection for every believer who has put their trust in Him and has experienced the regeneration by God of their soul.
