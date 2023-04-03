In the opening paragraph of Romans, the Apostle states, “I Paul, a slave of Christ Jesus…set apart for the gospel of God … concerning His Son, who was born of the seed of David according to the flesh, who was designated as the Son of God in power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead, Jesus Christ our Lord,” (Ro.1.3-4)

How shall this Man be proven the Son of God as well as Son of Man, saying that the holiness of His spirit does not appeal to men? “Designated to be the Son of God … by the resurrection from the dead.” It is that declaration of the text which we are now to consider. “Who was distinguished — Who was marked out as the Son of God with power through the means of the resurrection of the dead ones?”

